Monitoring oil with the power of connectivity

November 2020 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

The latest innovation in the MP Filtri range of condition monitoring products helps system engineers with the digitalisation of their monitoring processes. It identifies contaminants early in the service cycle so that appropriate filtering media can be introduced. This new generation Wi-Fi enabled particle monitor is fully Industry 4.0 compliant. It features an in-built Wi-Fi hub, which enables users to track the performance and contamination levels of a machine in real time so that remote monitoring is possible.

Results are automatically uploaded and can be monitored via a variety of feedback channels including a new mobile app, the user’s own cloud system, a secure web browser, and sophisticated software suites. It can analyse both individual machine performance and real-time state of contamination for an entire facility.

“The ICM 4.0 features innovative LED optical and photodiode technology, providing complete 8-channel measurement,” says Hydrasales general manager, Elvira Caripis. “The new design delivers a comprehensive hydraulic health check, while its predictive maintenance technology safeguards machinery, enhances productivity and reduces both costs and unplanned downtime.”

“The ICM 4.0 is more than just a particle counter, it can automatically measure and display moisture and temperature levels in hydraulic fluids. It can be mounted directly where ongoing measurement or analysis is required and where space and costs are limited,” says managing director of MP Filtri UK, Phil Keep. “It offers cutting edge LED optical technology for unrivalled accuracy and is a key weapon in the fight against contamination.”

Credit(s)

Hydrasales





