Control Techniques unveils bold new identity

November 2020 News

Control Techniques, a Nidec brand, has launched a new identity, marking the next stage in its evolution as a brand.

Customers, partners and employees will see a striking change in the brand’s visual identity, backed up by a comprehensive set of principles covering the business’ purpose, values and ongoing strategy. An entirely new suite of branded materials has been created, with the new identity touching every part of the organisation.

Pam Chahal, global marketing director, said: “It has been evident for a while that there was some confusion in the marketplace over who Control Techniques is, and where it stands in today’s competitive landscape. In recent years the business has changed ownership, which brought its own challenges, but we are now completely aligned and looking to the future.

“With the launch of our new identity, we took things back to square one and tried to answer the fundamental questions facing any organisation. The outcome of each stage informed the next, which has led us to the launch of this exciting new brand. Control Techniques has been active for nearly 50 years, so there was a lot of heritage we had built up. By focusing on our strengths, we have developed a bold new vision for the future of our organisation, confirming our position as a challenger to the establishment.

“It was really interesting in the development of this new vision how passionate our people were. The term ‘drives obsessed’ comes as a result of seeing the drive and determination of our people to empower our customers to achieve amazing things.”

Anthony Pickering, president of Control Techniques, added: “Control Techniques has, for too long, been the best-kept secret in the drives world. That must stop. We were the original drives brand, with a long history of industry-firsts. We have reason to shout, and reason to be confident. This exciting new identity will help us get people’s attention and put us back where we feel we belong.”

