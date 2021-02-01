Editor's Choice
Hager automation solution from EM keeps Noka Camp in luxury

November 2020 News

A smart Hager KNX home automation system has been supplied by ElectroMechanica (EM) to its channel partner Integrated Home & Office for the Noka Camp luxury cliff-top lodge in the Lapalala Game Reserve. Completed at the end of last year by Lepogo Lodges, the developer is currently busy with a Phase 2 expansion of the project.

“The high-end system contributes to the guests’ overall comfort and control of their villas and reduces the lodge’s operating costs by improving the site’s energy efficiency,” explains Ryan Whitelaw, product manager for building automation.

Integrated Home & Office installed and programmed the system, which uses the KNX bus system from Hager to control everything from underfloor heating to blinds, air-conditioning, lighting, motorised doors and mosquito netting. Presence detectors on the walkways control the solar-powered lighting for increased energy efficiency.

The Hager KNX system is a highly adaptable solution that is ideal for large-scale residential and commercial projects requiring a wide range of functionalities. Developed for complex and demanding installations, the range of KNX devices offers advanced configuration possibilities in the ETS software.

Hager is a founding member of the KNX open standard, and has been designing robust and reliable KNX devices for over 30 years. Hager’s open electrical infrastructure solution provides for a state-of-the-art building automation architecture.

It enables digital smart service integration and is open and ready for use by third parties. This not only increases user comfort and satisfaction, it also allows facility managers to optimise the building management.

Berker B.IQ control keypads from Hager were fitted in each villa for centralised control of individual functions. In addition, orion plus distribution boards were also installed in each villa to house the KNX equipment and Hager switchgear.

Featuring sheet steel or glass-reinforced polyester, the orion plus enclosures are suited for the harshest conditions and can be applied for wet and mechanical use. There is an option for a mounting plate or DIN rail, dependent on the automation application and current distribution.

The Hager solution forms part of EM’s extensive product range of high-quality industrial electrical goods, motor control switchgear and electronic automation products for a range of clients and market segments. End users include wholesalers, consultants, building contractors, system integrators, switchboard and panel builders and also engineering procurement companies.

For more information contact Karen Zotter, ElectroMechanica, +27 11 249 5000, karenz@em.co.za, www.em.co.za


