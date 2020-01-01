Editor's Choice
News



BMG launches online shopping platform

September 2020 News

BMG has announced the launch of the company’s new online shopping platform - BMG Online - which makes doing business in the industrial sector even easier.

“Although the planning, development and execution for our E-Commerce shopping portal go back over two years, the Covid-19 lockdown has had a material impact on BMG Online’s design and format,” explains Darryn Wright, group marketing executive, Engineering Solutions Group (ESG), part of Invicta Holdings. “Benchmarked on international best practice, the new system is efficient, and customer centric. BMG Online is an easy-to-navigate platform, that enables 24-hour browsing and ordering from a selection of over 50 000 BMG products. What’s even more important is that although this platform offers new opportunities for doing business, digital shopping is merely another channel and will not detract from the technical support and personal care that the BMG teams are well known for.

“This new online facility, which enhances the traditional way that we’ve done business for nearly 50 years, sees BMG leading the way, in a highly competitive sector. The platform will add value to our service offering and make shopping for engineering components even more convenient. BMG Online offers many benefits, including easy product browsing, selection and ordering, click and collect from the nearest branch, swift delivery for existing customers and a fair returns policy.

“The BMG team is on hand to assist customers in all sectors, including agriculture, mining, food and beverage, water and wastewater, oil, gas and petrochemical plants, as well as construction, engineering and general industry.”

Through BMG Online, customers now have easy access to a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components and seals. Electric motors and electronic motion components are also now available online. Later in 2020, BMG will be adding more products to this electronic platform, including fasteners, tools and other equipment.

For more information contact Darryn Wright, BMG, +27 11 620 1516, darrynw@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


