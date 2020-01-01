Monitoring for control cabinets

Turck has expanded its series of cabinet guards with the addition of the IM18-CCM. The integrated sensors of the narrow 18 mm device monitor temperature, air humidity and door distance, in order to send this information via Ethernet to higher-level IT systems. External devices such as vibration sensors for monitoring states can also be integrated via Modbus RTU and CAN.

The IM18-CCM is particularly suitable for OEMs wishing to provide basic condition monitoring values in their IT system. It detects critical states of the control cabinet directly in the field. Creeping changes or systemic problems can also be detected through long-term evaluations. The IM18-CCM thus bridges the gap between the OT and IT world and enables users to analyse the data material from the factory level directly from their office desk. The Linux platform of the IM18-CCM also allows installation of any customised condition monitoring software. In this way, measured values can be pre-processed and prepared on the device for the specific requirements of the application.

The IM18-CCM is the third model in Turck’s cabinet guard series. The two 12 mm devices IM12-CCM and IMX12-CCM come with an onboard condition monitoring software for monitoring limit states and long-term data series.

