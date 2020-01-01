Monitoring for control cabinets

Turck has expanded its series of cabinet guards with the addition of the IM18-CCM. The integrated sensors of the narrow 18 mm device monitor temperature, air humidity and door distance, in order to send this information via Ethernet to higher-level IT systems. External devices such as vibration sensors for monitoring states can also be integrated via Modbus RTU and CAN.
The IM18-CCM is particularly suitable for OEMs wishing to provide basic condition monitoring values in their IT system. It detects critical states of the control cabinet directly in the field. Creeping changes or systemic problems can also be detected through long-term evaluations. The IM18-CCM thus bridges the gap between the OT and IT world and enables users to analyse the data material from the factory level directly from their office desk. The Linux platform of the IM18-CCM also allows installation of any customised condition monitoring software. In this way, measured values can be pre-processed and prepared on the device for the specific requirements of the application.
The IM18-CCM is the third model in Turck’s cabinet guard series. The two 12 mm devices IM12-CCM and IMX12-CCM come with an onboard condition monitoring software for monitoring limit states and long-term data series.
IO-Link starter kit August 2020, Turck Banner
Turck now offers a compact starter kit for users wishing to discover the benefits of the IO-Link digital communication protocol. The IO-Link devices contained in the box enable interested users to set ...
Automated marking of terminal strips August 2020, Phoenix Contact
The Mark Master terminal strip marking system from the Phoenix Contact ClipX product range uses patented high-speed technology for the fast and efficient processing of marking tasks.
In control cabinet ...
In control cabinet ...
Rittal's range of compact and small enclosures August 2020
After more than 50 years and 35 million enclosures sold, Rittal has introduced its small and compact enclosures in the form of the AX and KX series. According to managing director of Rittal South Africa, ...
Ethernet safety I/O modules in IP67 August 2020, Turck Banner
Turck has expanded its portfolio of safety I/O components with the TBPN and TBIP block I/O modules for Profisafe and CIP Safety respectively. The robust IP67 modules provide safety input and output signals ...
Programmable LED strip with19 colours August 2020, Turck Banner
his work light can be programmed to provide bright white light for safety or efficiency during normal operation and then change colour to indicate other machine statuses, such as red for a stop condition.
Ecolab certified photoelectric sensors August 2020, Turck Banner
Banner's new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown.
IP69K and epoxy ...
IP69K and epoxy ...
Multicolour indicator with IO-Link July 2020, Turck Banner
The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, ...
SLE5 series label sensor June 2020, Turck Banner
The small infrared light spot of Banner's new SLE5 can quickly detect the gap between opaque labels on clear or opaque backing. The 5 mm slot width and 50 mm slot depth allow precise detection of a wide ...
Ethernet for Ex areas July 2020, Turck Banner
Turck is opening the world of the process industry to digitalisation and Industry 4.0 with its first Zone 2 Ethernet gateway for the excom I/O system. All process data can thus now reach IT systems for ...