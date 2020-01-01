Parker releases new software tool

September 2020 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Parker Hannifin has developed a user-friendly service and maintenance tool for its IQAN series of controllers and displays. IQANgo enables service technicians or machine owners to connect wirelessly to modules in their machines, allowing them to perform a broad range of actions such as system status checks and troubleshooting errors or alarms.

The iOS and Android-compatible app connects to modules via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or the Internet, providing remote access to information in real-time. The tool has been designed with a compact interface that perfectly fits the screens of both tablets and smartphones, displaying all relevant data and graphs in a clear and easy-to-read manner.

Specific features of the new tool include a system overview that allows users to find module or I/O-related alarms or errors quickly. Meanwhile, a remote assistance function means smartphones can act as a ‘modem’ to connect IQAN machines to the Internet, allowing remote personnel to perform operations such as fault finding, software updates and calibration.

IQANgo also allows users to view all logs and their content, with a filter function providing quick access to relevant information. A measure function delivers a more powerful tool for troubleshooting, or to view the value on a specific input, output or internal channel. All measured values are presented with their corresponding unit and status, or in a more visual format such as a line graph.

Furthermore, it comes with a function for adjusting inputs, outputs and parameters in real-time. It is also possible to take a setting back to its factory default value if required.

Johan Lidén, product manager at Parker Hannifin commented: “IQANgo is a powerful and intuitive platform that gives service technicians or machine owners instant access to real-time information, allowing them to work more flexibly and productively. This actionable insight drives more informed decision-making around service and maintenance activities, which in turn improves equipment performance, saving both time and money.”

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700 , lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za

Credit(s)

Parker Hannifin Sales Company South





