WearCheck launches disinfectant tunnel

September 2020 News

To help South African companies ensure the health of their employees, WearCheck has created a unique HealthCheck disinfectant tunnel which can be situated at the entrance to work-sites or public spaces and which sprays every person who enters with human-friendly disinfectant.

Designer Chris Hattingh, a technical consultant at WearCheck, believes the tunnel will assist mines, transport and construction companies, airports, stations, hospitals, schools and other industries to reopen safely by ensuring employees do not bring the virus into the workplace. The HealthCheck system sprays people with a non-harmful sanitiser that kills all pathogens, including COVID-19. It is 100% safe for use on humans, including the hands and face and even on food.

“This is a practical solution for companies once the lockdown restrictions are eased,” explains Hattingh. “It is a sure way to limit the risk of viral transmission, thereby keeping the workforce healthier and helping South Africa’s hard-hit economy to make a come-back.”

The HealthCheck d-tunnel is available in two versions – a heavily-engineered model designed to accommodate large volumes of foot traffic, as well as a ‘light’ option for smaller organisations. Companies have the option to personalise the light version with their own logo and slogan.

No operator is required as a simple 230 volt pressure pump dispenses the spray, while the tunnel is corrosion-resistant and has variable settings for the misting intervals and spray times. The sanitiser is non-flammable, non-toxic, ecologically friendly and can be disposed of in municipal drains. There are no known health hazards and no dermal irritation factors and/or eye-irritants. The disinfectant can be dispensed to other locations using WearCheck’s range of portable systems and pumps, ensuring that on-site spaces such as offices, training centres and meeting places are virus-free.

For more information contact Chris Hattingh, WearCheck, +27 83 625 0808 , chrish@wearcheck.co.za, www.wearcheck.co.za

Credit(s)

Wearcheck Africa





