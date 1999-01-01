Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

WearCheck launches disinfectant tunnel

September 2020 News

To help South African companies ensure the health of their employees, WearCheck has created a unique HealthCheck disinfectant tunnel which can be situated at the entrance to work-sites or public spaces and which sprays every person who enters with human-friendly disinfectant.

Designer Chris Hattingh, a technical consultant at WearCheck, believes the tunnel will assist mines, transport and construction companies, airports, stations, hospitals, schools and other industries to reopen safely by ensuring employees do not bring the virus into the workplace. The HealthCheck system sprays people with a non-harmful sanitiser that kills all pathogens, including COVID-19. It is 100% safe for use on humans, including the hands and face and even on food.

“This is a practical solution for companies once the lockdown restrictions are eased,” explains Hattingh. “It is a sure way to limit the risk of viral transmission, thereby keeping the workforce healthier and helping South Africa’s hard-hit economy to make a come-back.”

The HealthCheck d-tunnel is available in two versions – a heavily-engineered model designed to accommodate large volumes of foot traffic, as well as a ‘light’ option for smaller organisations. Companies have the option to personalise the light version with their own logo and slogan.

No operator is required as a simple 230 volt pressure pump dispenses the spray, while the tunnel is corrosion-resistant and has variable settings for the misting intervals and spray times. The sanitiser is non-flammable, non-toxic, ecologically friendly and can be disposed of in municipal drains. There are no known health hazards and no dermal irritation factors and/or eye-irritants. The disinfectant can be dispensed to other locations using WearCheck’s range of portable systems and pumps, ensuring that on-site spaces such as offices, training centres and meeting places are virus-free.

For more information contact Chris Hattingh, WearCheck, +27 83 625 0808, chrish@wearcheck.co.za, www.wearcheck.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 700 5460
Fax: +27 31 700 5471
Email: support@wearcheck.co.za
www: www.wearcheck.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Wearcheck Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC to host webinar during Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week
August 2020, SAIMC , News
As part of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week (7-11 September), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Control (SAIMC) will be hosting a webinar on the subject: “Preparing South ...

Read more...
AVEVA & OSIsoft combine to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial world
August 2020 , News
Software group AVEVA has announced an agreement to acquire California-based OSIsoft for $5 billion. The companies’ complementary industrial and software expertise will support full-stack solutions that span edge, plant and enterprise deployment models.

Read more...
Local manufacture of ventilators set to save lives throughout Africa
August 2020 , News
Local production of bridge ventilators for the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) is in full swing at ESG Medical Equipment’s manufacturing facility in Johannesburg.

Read more...
Electra Mining Africa Connect: more than a show
August 2020 , News
From 7-11 September, industry players will unite in celebration of Electra Mining Africa through participation in its live industry webinar series and product showcases – Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect.

Read more...
Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report
July 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson combines industry-leading technology and innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.

Read more...
Automation and digitalisation offer competitive edge in volatile markets
August 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
The current situation creates major challenges for industrial companies worldwide and shows that digitalised and highly automated production is more important than ever when it comes to gaining a competitive ...

Read more...
Comtest announces Microchip rebrand
August 2020, Comtest , News
Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microchip) is the result of a rebranding of Microsemi, represented in South Africa by Comtest. Microchip is a leading provider of embedded control and system solutions, ...

Read more...
Locally built compressed air dryer launched
August 2020, Artic Driers International , News
“The impact of COVID-19 on the compressed air market has been significant,” comments Allen Cockfield, CEO of Artic Driers International. “The ability of importers like Artic to import equipment stocks ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser strengthens the protection of intellectual property
August 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
For 20 years now, a separate department at Endress+Hauser has been dealing exclusively with the protection of intellectual property. In 1999, the company merged and realigned all activities in this field. ...

Read more...
Digital classroom trains next generation workers
August 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson has announced the launch of a new 'digital classroom', a virtual training facility that connects students throughout the Middle East and Africa region with Emerson experts who train them on a ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved