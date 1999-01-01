SJC Creative wins Media Communications Specialist Award

SJC Creative, a specialised B2B and industrial media communications consultancy, was awarded the Media Communications Specialist Award 2020, Gauteng, at the CorporateLiveWire SA Prestige Awards.

“I was thrilled to hear that we had won this award, a real feather in our cap in our 16th year of consulting,” said Sue Charlton, owner of SJC Creative. “It is important that we understand the technologies and products that our clients offer to sectors of industry, without that understanding we cannot write for nor work with the appropriate media outlets, be they traditional or social media platforms. I think we are really successful in content generation and delivering quality exposure.

“I am grateful for the value and expertise that the specialists who work with SJC Creative bring to the table. With the COVID-19 hitting the communications and marketing industry quite hard, there are extremely talented and specialised freelancers now available to add value to small consultancies like SJC Creative, where niche sectors of journalism, design or social media planning are required.

“At the end of the day, it is our role to ensure that media exposure is maximised for our clients, and we tailor our offerings to suit those requirements. We may be a small band of creatives but we are good at what we do.”

SJC Creative was formed in 2004. Its strength is its knowledge of the media landscape and integrity. It is well recognised within the media and journalistic professions.



Sue Charlton.

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months. All shortlisted companies put forward in the prestige awards are asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition, as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses. The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/ service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

For more information contact Sue Charlton, SJC Creative, +27 87 701 3860, sjc@worldonline.co.za, www.sjccreative.com





