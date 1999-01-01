SJC Creative wins Media Communications Specialist Award
September 2020
News
SJC Creative, a specialised B2B and industrial media communications consultancy, was awarded the Media Communications Specialist Award 2020, Gauteng, at the CorporateLiveWire SA Prestige Awards.
“I was thrilled to hear that we had won this award, a real feather in our cap in our 16th year of consulting,” said Sue Charlton, owner of SJC Creative. “It is important that we understand the technologies and products that our clients offer to sectors of industry, without that understanding we cannot write for nor work with the appropriate media outlets, be they traditional or social media platforms. I think we are really successful in content generation and delivering quality exposure.
“I am grateful for the value and expertise that the specialists who work with SJC Creative bring to the table. With the COVID-19 hitting the communications and marketing industry quite hard, there are extremely talented and specialised freelancers now available to add value to small consultancies like SJC Creative, where niche sectors of journalism, design or social media planning are required.
“At the end of the day, it is our role to ensure that media exposure is maximised for our clients, and we tailor our offerings to suit those requirements. We may be a small band of creatives but we are good at what we do.”
SJC Creative was formed in 2004. Its strength is its knowledge of the media landscape and integrity. It is well recognised within the media and journalistic professions.
Sue Charlton.
The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months. All shortlisted companies put forward in the prestige awards are asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition, as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses. The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/ service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.
For more information contact Sue Charlton, SJC Creative, +27 87 701 3860, sjc@worldonline.co.za, www.sjccreative.com
Further reading:
SAIMC to host webinar during Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week
August 2020, SAIMC
, News
As part of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week (7-11 September), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Control (SAIMC) will be hosting a webinar on the subject: “Preparing South ...
Read more...
AVEVA & OSIsoft combine to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial world
August 2020
, News
Software group AVEVA has announced an agreement to acquire California-based OSIsoft for $5 billion. The companies’ complementary industrial and software expertise will support full-stack solutions that span edge, plant and enterprise deployment models.
Read more...
Local manufacture of ventilators set to save lives throughout Africa
August 2020
, News
Local production of bridge ventilators for the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) is in full swing at ESG Medical Equipment’s manufacturing facility in Johannesburg.
Read more...
Electra Mining Africa Connect: more than a show
August 2020
, News
From 7-11 September, industry players will unite in celebration of Electra Mining Africa through participation in its live industry webinar series and product showcases – Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect.
Read more...
Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report
July 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson combines industry-leading technology and innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.
Read more...
Automation and digitalisation offer competitive edge in volatile markets
August 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, News
The current situation creates major challenges for industrial companies worldwide and shows that digitalised and highly automated production is more important than ever when it comes to gaining a competitive ...
Read more...
Comtest announces Microchip rebrand
August 2020, Comtest
, News
Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microchip) is the result of a rebranding of Microsemi, represented in South Africa by Comtest. Microchip is a leading provider of embedded control and system solutions, ...
Read more...
Locally built compressed air dryer launched
August 2020, Artic Driers International
, News
“The impact of COVID-19 on the compressed air market has been significant,” comments Allen Cockfield, CEO of Artic Driers International. “The ability of importers like Artic to import equipment stocks ...
Read more...
Endress+Hauser strengthens the protection of intellectual property
August 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
For 20 years now, a separate department at Endress+Hauser has been dealing exclusively with the protection of intellectual property. In 1999, the company merged and realigned all activities in this field. ...
Read more...
Digital classroom trains next generation workers
August 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson has announced the launch of a new 'digital classroom', a virtual training facility that connects students throughout the Middle East and Africa region with Emerson experts who train them on a ...
Read more...