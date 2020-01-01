Ultrasonic flowmeter for wide ranges

Instrotech has announced the release of Kobold’s new DUK flowmeters, for measuring, monitoring, metering and dosing of low viscosity fluids. Working on the principle of the difference in running times, (ultrasonic waves in a medium are influenced by the speed of flow), two sensors are mounted opposite one another in the pipeline function simultaneously as transmitter and receiver of ultrasound signals. If there is no flow, the running times of both signals are identical. If the medium is flowing, the running time of the signal against the flow is longer than that with the flow. The running time difference, determined by a microprocessor, is thus proportional to the speed of flow.
The devices can be equipped with a switching output, a frequency output or an analog output. In addition, a compact circuit can be selected that features a digital display, a switching output and an analog output. The device series is rounded off by an optionally available dosing and meter circuit. The meter circuit indicates the momentary flow rate in the first line of the display and the partial or total quantity in the second line. A dosing circuit controls simple filling tasks and similarly measures flow rates, total amounts and filling amounts. The analog output and two relay outputs can be used for further processing of the signals.
The electronics portfolio of the DUK all-rounder includes:
• Flowmeter and monitor – frequency/analog outputs along with various switching outputs.
• Compact electronics – digital display plus switching and analog output.
• Counter and dosing electronic – display of current flow rates as well as partial or total quantity; control of dosing applications with filling quantity and total quantity; additional analog and relay outputs for further signal processing.
Level switch with float August 2020, Instrotech
, Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s M-series level switch comprising a float that slides up and down with the liquid, along a guide tube. Thus, up to 4 reed contacts moulded in the guide tube are switched ...
Read more...Safe operation of CNG stations August 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Flow Measurement & Control
SICK’s Flowsic500 gas meter, used in State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic’s (SOCAR) transfer and measurement stations, has shown to meet stringent compressed natural gas (CNG) production protocols. ...
Read more...Monitoring of chemical distribution August 2020, Instrotech
, Sensors & Transducers
The IoT offers smart solutions that help make life easier and more convenient, improve and streamline processes, and receive information in good time that were previously unavailable or difficult to acquire. ...
Read more...Robust oxygen analyser for challenging conditions June 2020, Instrotech
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A major supplier of nitrogen generators has selected Michell’s XTP601 oxygen analyser to ensure N2 quality as part of its engineered systems for the oil and gas industry in the Middle East.
The containerised ...
Read more...Process moisture analyser July 2020, Instrotech
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Michell Instruments has announced that an independent report confirms excellent measurement performance of its OptiPeak TDL600 process moisture analyser. A new report undertaken by DBI Gas und Umwelttechnik ...
Read more...Advanced pump control July 2020, Instrotech
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Factory automation continues to develop year on year and pumps are increasingly required to supply real-time operating data to control networks so that their performance can be monitored and adjusted ...
Read more...Flexim perfects the steam flowmeter June 2020, Actum Group
, Flow Measurement & Control
Flexim is proud to announce the manufacture of a robust, user-friendly and industry-certified ultrasonic steam flowmeter solution. For this accomplishment, the company has been nominated for the 2020 ...
Read more...Emerson introduces software for flow measurement July 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson has released Micro Motion ProcessViz, a standalone, cost-effective software solution for flowmeter process data visualisation. Having an instant visualisation of raw process data translates into ...
Read more...The complexity of water management in mines June 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, Flow Measurement & Control
Water is a critical resource for the mining industry, either in the mining processes, as a feed to the beneficiation of minerals process, or for potable use. With the growing demand and increased scarcity ...