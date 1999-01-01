SAIMC to host webinar during Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week

This webinar will be incorporated into Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect’s Automation Day theme on Tuesday 8 September, starting time 11 am. Speakers include Annemarie van Coller, specialist: analytics and insights at Sasol & executive director at the SAIMC, Marc Van Pelt, MD & sales director Africa at Pepperl+Fuchs, and Oratile Sematle, digital lead at Sasol Chemicals & executive director at the SAIMC.

As part of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week (7-11 September), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Control (SAIMC) will be hosting a webinar on the subject: “Preparing South African business for the 4IR, getting the business and technical frameworks right to ensure success”.

Further reading:

AVEVA & OSIsoft combine to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial world

August 2020 , News

Read more...

Local manufacture of ventilators set to save lives throughout Africa

August 2020 , News

Read more...

Electra Mining Africa Connect: more than a show

August 2020 , News

Read more...

Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report

July 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News

Read more...

Automation and digitalisation offer competitive edge in volatile markets

August 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News

...

Read more...

Comtest announces Microchip rebrand

August 2020, Comtest , News

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

August 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Vaal branch

August 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

Locally built compressed air dryer launched

August 2020, Artic Driers International , News

...

Read more...

Endress+Hauser strengthens the protection of intellectual property

August 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News

...

Read more...

Software group AVEVA has announced an agreement to acquire California-based OSIsoft for $5 billion. The companies’ complementary industrial and software expertise will support full-stack solutions that span edge, plant and enterprise deployment models.Local production of bridge ventilators for the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) is in full swing at ESG Medical Equipment’s manufacturing facility in Johannesburg.From 7-11 September, industry players will unite in celebration of Electra Mining Africa through participation in its live industry webinar series and product showcases – Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect.Emerson combines industry-leading technology and innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.The current situation creates major challenges for industrial companies worldwide and shows that digitalised and highly automated production is more important than ever when it comes to gaining a competitiveMicrochip Technology Incorporated (Microchip) is the result of a rebranding of Microsemi, represented in South Africa by Comtest. Microchip is a leading provider of embedded control and system solutions,Robert Wright of RJConnect discussed cyber security with the SAIMC members at the technology evening on 8 July. In this period, when so many people are working remotely and have meetings online, justAt the technology evening on Wednesday 1 July, Rob Burns from Pepperl+Fuchs presented on Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (APL) and the concepts and implications for the IIoT, collaboration, applications“The impact of COVID-19 on the compressed air market has been significant,” comments Allen Cockfield, CEO of Artic Driers International. “The ability of importers like Artic to import equipment stocksFor 20 years now, a separate department at Endress+Hauser has been dealing exclusively with the protection of intellectual property. In 1999, the company merged and realigned all activities in this field.