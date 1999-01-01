Editor's Choice
News



SAIMC to host webinar during Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week

August 2020 News

As part of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week (7-11 September), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Control (SAIMC) will be hosting a webinar on the subject: “Preparing South African business for the 4IR, getting the business and technical frameworks right to ensure success”.

This webinar will be incorporated into Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect’s Automation Day theme on Tuesday 8 September, starting time 11 am. Speakers include Annemarie van Coller, specialist: analytics and insights at Sasol & executive director at the SAIMC, Marc Van Pelt, MD & sales director Africa at Pepperl+Fuchs, and Oratile Sematle, digital lead at Sasol Chemicals & executive director at the SAIMC.

Interested parties can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DVhXQ4XxT8Gyvg3Zr06O5g


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


