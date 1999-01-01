SAIMC to host webinar during Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week

As part of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week (7-11 September), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Control (SAIMC) will be hosting a webinar on the subject: “Preparing South African business for the 4IR, getting the business and technical frameworks right to ensure success”.
This webinar will be incorporated into Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect’s Automation Day theme on Tuesday 8 September, starting time 11 am. Speakers include Annemarie van Coller, specialist: analytics and insights at Sasol & executive director at the SAIMC, Marc Van Pelt, MD & sales director Africa at Pepperl+Fuchs, and Oratile Sematle, digital lead at Sasol Chemicals & executive director at the SAIMC.
Read more...Comtest announces Microchip rebrand August 2020, Comtest
Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microchip) is the result of a rebranding of Microsemi, represented in South Africa by Comtest. Microchip is a leading provider of embedded control and system solutions, ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch August 2020, SAIMC
Robert Wright of RJConnect discussed cyber security with the SAIMC members at the technology evening on 8 July. In this period, when so many people are working remotely and have meetings online, just ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch August 2020, SAIMC
At the technology evening on Wednesday 1 July, Rob Burns from Pepperl+Fuchs presented on Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (APL) and the concepts and implications for the IIoT, collaboration, applications ...
Read more...Locally built compressed air dryer launched August 2020, Artic Driers International
“The impact of COVID-19 on the compressed air market has been significant,” comments Allen Cockfield, CEO of Artic Driers International. “The ability of importers like Artic to import equipment stocks ...