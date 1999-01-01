SECO Process Instrumentation appointed exclusive partner for MoistTech in South Africa
August 2020
News
SECO Process Instrumentation has announced that it has been appointed as the distributor for MoistTech in South Africa. MoistTech, headquartered in Sarasota, FL, is recognised as a world leader in moisture measurement for online process and laboratory moisture instrumentation using NIR (near infrared) technology. With over 40 years of moisture technology experience, MoistTech has established one of the most extensive user bases in the moisture management industry.
Recognising that such products already exist, MoistTech’s goal was to create not just another NIR moisture gauge, but to analyse the deficiencies of existing gauges and then incorporate customer feedback along with new technology and its own extensive knowledge to create a superior sensor design.
Insensitive to material variations such as particle size, MoistTech developed the IR-3000 series of online sensors for instant, non-contact measurement of raw materials in the harshest manufacturing environments. Continually monitoring and controlling moisture levels allows operating personnel to make immediate process adjustments based on real-time measurements.
SECO is excited to be partnering with MoistTech, combining leading edge technology with the acknowledged skilled technical and sales service as provided by SECO in the southern African market.
For more information contact Colin Malan, SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 79 525 0217, colin.malan@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com
Further reading:
Local manufacture of ventilators set to save lives throughout Africa
August 2020
, News
Local production of bridge ventilators for the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) is in full swing at ESG Medical Equipment’s manufacturing facility in Johannesburg.
Read more...
Electra Mining Africa Connect: more than a show
August 2020
, News
From 7-11 September, industry players will unite in celebration of Electra Mining Africa through participation in its live industry webinar series and product showcases – Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect.
Read more...
Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report
July 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson combines industry-leading technology and innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.
Read more...
Automation and digitalisation offer competitive edge in volatile markets
August 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, News
The current situation creates major challenges for industrial companies worldwide and shows that digitalised and highly automated production is more important than ever when it comes to gaining a competitive ...
Read more...
Comtest announces Microchip rebrand
August 2020, Comtest
, News
Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microchip) is the result of a rebranding of Microsemi, represented in South Africa by Comtest. Microchip is a leading provider of embedded control and system solutions, ...
Read more...
Locally built compressed air dryer launched
August 2020, Artic Driers International
, News
“The impact of COVID-19 on the compressed air market has been significant,” comments Allen Cockfield, CEO of Artic Driers International. “The ability of importers like Artic to import equipment stocks ...
Read more...
Endress+Hauser strengthens the protection of intellectual property
August 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
For 20 years now, a separate department at Endress+Hauser has been dealing exclusively with the protection of intellectual property. In 1999, the company merged and realigned all activities in this field. ...
Read more...
Digital classroom trains next generation workers
August 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson has announced the launch of a new 'digital classroom', a virtual training facility that connects students throughout the Middle East and Africa region with Emerson experts who train them on a ...
Read more...
Endress+Hauser recognised as leader in liquid analysis
August 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
Based on its recent analysis of the global liquid analyser market, the market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan honored Endress+Hauser as the 2020 Global Company of the Year. The Group impressed ...
Read more...
BI a critical supplier to sugar mills
August 2020
, News
From the growing of sugar cane on the agricultural side to sugar refineries on the production side, leading supplier Bearings International (BI) plays a key role in this important economic sector. With ...
Read more...