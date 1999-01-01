SECO Process Instrumentation appointed exclusive partner for MoistTech in South Africa

August 2020 News

SECO Process Instrumentation has announced that it has been appointed as the distributor for MoistTech in South Africa. MoistTech, headquartered in Sarasota, FL, is recognised as a world leader in moisture measurement for online process and laboratory moisture instrumentation using NIR (near infrared) technology. With over 40 years of moisture technology experience, MoistTech has established one of the most extensive user bases in the moisture management industry.

Recognising that such products already exist, MoistTech’s goal was to create not just another NIR moisture gauge, but to analyse the deficiencies of existing gauges and then incorporate customer feedback along with new technology and its own extensive knowledge to create a superior sensor design.

Insensitive to material variations such as particle size, MoistTech developed the IR-3000 series of online sensors for instant, non-contact measurement of raw materials in the harshest manufacturing environments. Continually monitoring and controlling moisture levels allows operating personnel to make immediate process adjustments based on real-time measurements.

SECO is excited to be partnering with MoistTech, combining leading edge technology with the acknowledged skilled technical and sales service as provided by SECO in the southern African market.

For more information contact Colin Malan, SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 79 525 0217 , colin.malan@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com





