RS Components stocks Eaton contactors

August 2020 Electrical Power & Protection

RS Components now stocks Eaton’s complete Moeller series of compact DILMT contactors. Easy to integrate in a variety of industrial machines and systems, the contactors enable space savings of up to 40%, meaning greater flexibility in design and reduced costs. When installed in a machine’s control panel, five devices take up approximately the same space as three conventional contactors.

Available in four compact sizes, DILMT contactors cover the current range from 7 A to 95 A and can be used to either start motors up to 45 kW or to switch industrial loads. They are a great fit for non-motorised (AC-1) applications and, combined with a directly-mounted ZBT overload relay, they are also ideal to switch and protect asynchronous machines (AC-3). Durable and reliable, DILMT contactors boast an extended service life of up to 1 500 000 cycles.

Thanks to their flexible auxiliary contact configurations, the contactors are highly adaptable, meeting the specific requirements of a variety of machine designs and applications. The configuration options include up to three front-mounted auxiliary contacts and side-mounting auxiliary contacts.

DILMT contactors are currently available in widths of 27 mm, 36 mm, 55 mm, and 72 mm and current ranges of 12 A, 32 A, 65 A, and 95 A.

DILMT contactors from Eaton’s Moeller series offer a flexible, easy to integrate solution and are now available from RS South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

