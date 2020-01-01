RS Components stocks Eaton contactors

RS Components now stocks Eaton’s complete Moeller series of compact DILMT contactors. Easy to integrate in a variety of industrial machines and systems, the contactors enable space savings of up to 40%, meaning greater flexibility in design and reduced costs. When installed in a machine’s control panel, five devices take up approximately the same space as three conventional contactors.
Available in four compact sizes, DILMT contactors cover the current range from 7 A to 95 A and can be used to either start motors up to 45 kW or to switch industrial loads. They are a great fit for non-motorised (AC-1) applications and, combined with a directly-mounted ZBT overload relay, they are also ideal to switch and protect asynchronous machines (AC-3). Durable and reliable, DILMT contactors boast an extended service life of up to 1 500 000 cycles.
Thanks to their flexible auxiliary contact configurations, the contactors are highly adaptable, meeting the specific requirements of a variety of machine designs and applications. The configuration options include up to three front-mounted auxiliary contacts and side-mounting auxiliary contacts.
DILMT contactors are currently available in widths of 27 mm, 36 mm, 55 mm, and 72 mm and current ranges of 12 A, 32 A, 65 A, and 95 A.
DILMT contactors from Eaton’s Moeller series offer a flexible, easy to integrate solution and are now available from RS South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.
Power supplies for building automation June 2020, Phoenix Contact
, Electrical Power & Protection
The new Step Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact are specifically tailored to the needs of modern building automation.
With their comprehensive approval package, which includes the standard ...
Read more...Skid-mounted dry-type transformer June 2020
, Electrical Power & Protection
In a specialised application on a coal mine, Trafo Power Solutions recently supplied a dry-type transformer mounted on a mobile skid.
“The harsh environment of a coal mine required us to specially ...
Read more...Customised transformers for renewables and beyond June 2020
, Electrical Power & Protection
A focus on application engineering allows Trafo Power Solutions to supply customised dry-type transformers for a range of sectors including renewable energy.
“We begin at the proposal stage by engaging ...
Read more...RS Components introduces RX23E-A July 2020, RS Components SA
, Data Acquisition & Telemetry
RS Components has introduced a new series of single-chip devices from Renesas, the RX23E-A microcontrollers (MCUs) which combine an analog front end (AFE) and an MCU core for use in equipment that delivers ...
Read more...Thermal camera for automotive diagnosis May 2020, RS Components SA
, Temperature Measurement
RS Components has announced the availability of a new thermal camera from FLIR, a specialist in intelligent sensing products for industrial markets. The TG275 thermal camera is ideal for automotive maintenance ...
Read more...New IR camera from RS components April 2020, RS Components SA
, Temperature Measurement
RS Components has announced the availability of a new thermal camera from FLIR, a specialist in intelligent sensing products for industrial markets. The TG275 thermal camera is ideal for automotive maintenance ...
Read more...Pressure-relief safety helmets April 2020, RS Components SA
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M’s patented pressure diffusion technology, which ...