Digital classroom trains next generation workers

August 2020 News

Emerson has announced the launch of a new 'digital classroom', a virtual training facility that connects students throughout the Middle East and Africa region with Emerson experts who train them on a wide variety of field instrumentation and automation control technologies. In addition to enhancing collaboration among peers, the approach allows customers to tailor their training programs to their budgets, schedules and travel constraints, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital classroom provides an experience comparable to that of a normal face-to-face classroom setting. Using a new, purpose-built audio-visual studio at the Emerson facility in Dubai, certified instructors broadcast lessons over a dedicated high-speed network to either a customer’s site or Emerson training facilities in Iraq, Nigeria, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Angola depending on current quarantine restrictions. Students at these facilities follow along with multimedia presentations and participate in live, interactive hands-on training sessions featuring real process equipment.

“As our customers look for greater flexibility in how they train personnel, our digital classroom empowers companies to elevate the skills and experience of their workforce on their terms,” said Vidya Ramnath, president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business in the Middle East and Africa. “Our goal is to fit training into workers’ daily schedules while working remotely by enhancing engagement, minimising travel and improving productivity across users’ organisations.”

In addition to hands-on demo sessions, the Digital Classroom program will offer theoretical training in a number of courses and webinars covering field instrumentation, measurement, final control, process control, safety systems, reliability, digital solutions, IIoT strategies and more. With the virtual instructional approach, Emerson is better able to meet the range of diverse learning styles in the workplace and ensure that both new and experienced personnel can easily update their skills as technologies and market demands change over time.

Emerson Educational Services courses have been approved by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). Students who complete Emerson courses are eligible to receive continuing education units for programs that qualify under the IACET standards.

