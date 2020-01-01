Ethernet safety I/O modules in IP67

Turck has expanded its portfolio of safety I/O components with the TBPN and TBIP block I/O modules for Profisafe and CIP Safety respectively. The robust IP67 modules provide safety input and output signals directly from the field to the safety controller. The modules can alternatively be used as decentralised safety controllers in the field. This function optimises modular machinery and also applications in which long bus cycle times to the central controller would require greater safety distances. Safety functions can also be already tested offline with the local safety controller function before the machine or the machine modules communicate with a central controller. Commissioning work is considerably faster when the devices are used in combination with a custom web server.
The new block I/O devices provide four safety inputs and four universal inputs or outputs (FDX) in the field. The flexibility of the FDX ports in particular enables optimum coverage of the individual safety signal requirements of any application. The modules can be used for applications up to PL e, category 4, in safety circuits up to SILCL 3. Actuators are provided with 2 amps per output, with up to 9 amps in total. With protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K and an extended operating temperature range from -40 to +70°C, the fully potted block modules can withstand the harshest environments.
Integration gateway for industrial automation June 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Sensor specialist company SICK recently announced its new SIG200 Profinet Sensor Integration Gateway. The product is the first of a new line of gateways created to work as both IO-Link masters and small ...
Read more...Multicolour indicator with IO-Link July 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, ...
Read more...SLE5 series label sensor June 2020, Turck Banner
, System Integration & Control Systems Design
The small infrared light spot of Banner’s new SLE5 can quickly detect the gap between opaque labels on clear or opaque backing. The 5 mm slot width and 50 mm slot depth allow precise detection of a wide ...
Read more...Bronkhorst adds Ethernet/IP July 2020, Mecosa
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Bronkhorst High-Tech has announced the availability of Ethernet/IP and Modbus-TCP interface options for its mass flowmeters and controllers, as well as its digital pressure controllers. Like the previously ...
Read more...Ethernet for Ex areas July 2020, Turck Banner
, IS & Ex
Turck is opening the world of the process industry to digitalisation and Industry 4.0 with its first Zone 2 Ethernet gateway for the excom I/O system. All process data can thus now reach IT systems for ...
Read more...Turbocharger for IIoT July 2020, Turck Banner
, IT in Manufacturing
Managed high-speed switch offers data throughput, fast link-up times and secure industrial Ethernet networks.
Read more...Programmable LED strip light June 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The new WLS27 Pro comes in distinct IO-Link and discrete controlled Pro Editor compatible models. Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to program device status, colours and animations for control ...
Read more...Inductive sensor with IO-Link June 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Inductive measurement sensors with IO-Link and a voltage output complete the range of Turck’s sensor portfolio. The flexibility of the new analog sensors offers users a range of different application ...
Read more...Optimised encoder portfolio June 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
With an optimised encoder portfolio, Turck serves a wide range of customer requirements from price sensitive encoders, right through to particularly robust and wear-free devices. From three product lines, ...