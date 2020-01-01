Ethernet safety I/O modules in IP67

August 2020

Turck has expanded its portfolio of safety I/O components with the TBPN and TBIP block I/O modules for Profisafe and CIP Safety respectively. The robust IP67 modules provide safety input and output signals directly from the field to the safety controller. The modules can alternatively be used as decentralised safety controllers in the field. This function optimises modular machinery and also applications in which long bus cycle times to the central controller would require greater safety distances. Safety functions can also be already tested offline with the local safety controller function before the machine or the machine modules communicate with a central controller. Commissioning work is considerably faster when the devices are used in combination with a custom web server.

The new block I/O devices provide four safety inputs and four universal inputs or outputs (FDX) in the field. The flexibility of the FDX ports in particular enables optimum coverage of the individual safety signal requirements of any application. The modules can be used for applications up to PL e, category 4, in safety circuits up to SILCL 3. Actuators are provided with 2 amps per output, with up to 9 amps in total. With protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K and an extended operating temperature range from -40 to +70°C, the fully potted block modules can withstand the harshest environments.

