Automated marking of terminal strips

August 2020 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

The Mark Master terminal strip marking system from the Phoenix Contact ClipX product range uses patented high-speed technology for the fast and efficient processing of marking tasks.

In control cabinet manufacturing, marking terminal strips is an exacting process with a high proportion of added value, which is facing increasing cost pressure and growing demand for ever-shorter delivery times. Common sources of error include the manual installation process for marking labels and even their incorrect printing. The solution here is an end-to-end digital chain and automation of the marking process.

The digital core of the high-speed technology supports connection to the Project complete engineering tool. This ensures the flow of data from engineering directly into production. The ClipX product range is part of the Complete line system solution for the control cabinet.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





