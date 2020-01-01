Commander series: powerful general purpose drives

The Commander series are simple and compact AC motor speed controllers that meet advanced requirements in a wide range of applications. Their small footprint makes them ideal for machine builders and OEMs, where size really matters.

The Commander series comprises two variations of general purpose drives that replace the Unidrive M200 and M300 drives. Commander C200 meets the needs of a broad range of general applications, and includes features designed to make setup and installation as straightforward as possible. Commander C300 has the same features and functionality but includes a dual Safe Torque Off (STO) input for general applications requiring safety.

Both models also include powerful functionality, designed with usability in mind. An on-board PLC, for example, provides embedded intelligence which removes the need for an external controller, saving on both cost and space when installing into systems or cabinets.

Commander’s wide power range, from 0,25 kW to 132 kW, also makes it the perfect solution for both lower- and high-power applications. Additionally, in more complex applications, Commander benefits from compatibility with Control Techniques’ extensive range of plug-in option modules, expanding functionality and capability across a wide range of well-known fieldbuses.

Commissioning and maintenance

For fast task-based commissioning and easy maintenance, Connect offers a familiar Windows interface and intuitive graphical tools to enhance data analysis. The dynamic drive logic diagrams allow the visualisation and control of the drive in real time, while the parameter browser enables viewing, editing and saving of parameters as well as importing parameter files from legacy drives.

For more advanced applications, Machine Control Studio provides a flexible and intuitive environment for programming. This is possible thanks to the on-board PLC that increases the drive’s functionality at no extra cost. Control Techniques also provides support for customers’ own function block libraries, with on-line monitoring of program variables with user defined watch windows and help for on-line change of program, in line with current PLC practice.

“The Commander name has heritage within Control Techniques and the drives industry, which makes this range very exciting for us,” concludes Bruce Grobler, regional director Nidec Control Techniques Southern Africa. “For almost as long as there’s been variable speed drives there have been Commander drives from Control Techniques.”

For more information contact Jacqui Gradwell, Nidec Industrial Automation Southern Africa, +27 11 462 1740 , jacqui.gradwell@mail.nidec.com, www.controltechniques.com

