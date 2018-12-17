Comtest announces Microchip rebrand

The product portfolio of Microchip’s Frequency & Time Systems Business (formerly Microsemi FTD, and originally Symmetricom) include synchronisation and timing systems that serve end-to-end timing solutions engineered to solve the most difficult network timing challenges. These solutions include GPS-based timing, IEEE 1588 Precise Time Protocol (PTP), Network Time Protocol (NTP), Synchronous Ethernet and DOCSIS timing.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microchip) is the result of a rebranding of Microsemi, represented in South Africa by Comtest. Microchip is a leading provider of embedded control and system solutions, serving more than 120 000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Operating out of Arizona, USA, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

