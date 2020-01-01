Level switch with float

Instrotech now offers Kobold’s M-series level switch comprising a float that slides up and down with the liquid, along a guide tube. Thus, up to 4 reed contacts moulded in the guide tube are switched in a non-contacting fashion by a ring magnet encapsulated in the float. The hermetically sealed contacts are available as normally closed, normally open or changeover versions. In this way, many simple tasks such as automatic signalling of empty/full tanks and automatic tank filling can be performed by a control relay.
Brass, stainless steel, PP, PVC, NBR and PVDF are available as a choice of materials, practically ensuring measurement of almost all media. The maximum medium temperature is 150°C and the maximum pressure is 100 bar. Guide tube lengths from 40 mm to 6000 mm are possible, which can be installed on a vessel top via flange or thread connection.
Depending on the float type, these level switches can be used for mediums having density as low as 0,5 kg/dm3. A compact design with small float diameters (starting from 18 mm) allows installation of these switches in containers with limited space. When top installation is not possible, the alternative model MS switch, suitable for side mounting, is recommend and operates exactly as described above. Other benefits include:
• Simple installation.
• Long electrical service life due to sealed contacts.
• High degree of operational reliability with air gap between guide tube and floats.
• Installation in the top or the bottom of a vessel.
• Several levels can be monitored with one float.
• Open/close function or changeover contact available.
