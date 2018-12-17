Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Coronavirus pulls the trigger on digital transformation

July 2020 News

By Steven Meyer.

The general consensus among economists is that the disruption to global markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic is going to result in economic upheaval of proportions not seen since the disastrous stock market crash of 1929, and the ensuing fallout known as the Great Depression.

I hope they’re at least partly wrong. Economists often are as it’s unbelievably difficult to accurately quantify all of the contributing parameters that make up such forecasts. They very seldom get it completely wrong though, so I think it’s a safe bet that, as a minimum, we are headed towards a recession. The silver lining is that this time our technology may save us from protracted hardship, and the recovery may be as rapid and forceful as the decline. Graphically, the curve would look V-shaped on a plot of economic activity versus time, rather than the lingering distress caused by the U-shape of the meltdown that followed the credit crunch calamity in 2008.

Another positive is that adversity often galvanises human ingenuity. And recession, while it may not change the world, has a way of accelerating trends that were already bubbling beneath the surface. Something that was considered a nice to have suddenly becomes a necessity. For instance, anyone reading this article has probably experienced more digital transformation in the last three months than they did in the last three years.

The same holds true for manufacturing. The pandemic has put a lens over what the manufacturing industry already knew; its traditional ecosystems (both in terms of value chains and shop floor production lines) are outdated, and more agile, digitally enabled solutions are required.


Steven Meyer.

All well and good for those manufacturers that already had a transformation plan in place before the disruption happened. For those that did not, the problem becomes more complex because making strategic investments during times of uncertainty is not easy. On the other hand, for those manufacturers operating with reduced staff due to social distancing requirements, this might be the perfect opportunity to get started.

Whatever the reasons, the same logic applies to digital transformation as it did pre-pandemic; just the sense of urgency has changed. Ideally, the plan has to be sustainable and, above all, make good business sense. But the overriding constraint is still there, namely: very few companies have the resources or insight to tackle digital transformation on their own. The technologies are complex and if they are not correctly applied the result could be a drop-off in efficiency, rather than the hoped for improvement. In a nutshell, finding the right technology partners is vital. To this end, we hope you find the feature we have put together on the Industrial Internet of Things useful. You will find it here. Stay safe in these turbulent times and embrace the idea that change is no longer simply desirable. Thanks to a novel new microbe, it just became an evolutionary necessity.

Steven Meyer

Editor: SA Instrumentation & Control

steven@technews.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Fax: +27 11 787 8052
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Siemens South Africa joins forces with the National Ventilator project community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens has been a long-standing partner of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in South Africa and have cooperated in various field of research, including manufacturing and mining. ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser Switzerland turns 60
June 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
The Swiss sales centre of Endress+Hauser is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Active in Switzerland since 1960, today the global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial ...

Read more...
How investing in a niche market placed Yokogawa aboard the International Space Station
June 2020, Yokogawa South Africa , News
While the world was abuzz with excitement over the revival of U.S. manned spaceflight, another equally promising space endeavour flew under the radar. On 20 May, the H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-9), affectionately ...

Read more...
Siemens and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Indonesian petrochemical complex
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens and Bentley Systems will develop the first petrochemical digital twin in Indonesia for Chandra Asri, the country’s largest integrated petrochemical complex. With over 27 year footprint, the latter ...

Read more...
Hitachi ABB Power Grids commences operations
June 2020, ABB South Africa , News
In accordance with the agreement signed on 17 December 2018, Hitachi and ABB have announced the completion of all required procedures as planned and the formation of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. on 1 ...

Read more...
Zest grows Africa base with local partners
June 2020, Zest WEG Group , News
“The key to sustainable growth in Africa is partnering with locally owned companies which have proven track records, are technically sound, have strong market knowledge and a business culture aligned ...

Read more...
Gas control products for Covid-19
June 2020, Fluid Systems Africa , News
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) is the authorised distributor for Gas Control Equipment (GCE) in Africa, and supplies a wide range of healthcare and high-purity products. The global spread of Covid-19 ...

Read more...
Experience digitalisation at the Festo Virtual Exhibition
June 2020, Festo South Africa , News
Festo is breaking new ground with its first-ever Virtual Exhibition scheduled to take place from the 15-16 July. Visitors will get to experience digitalisation as never before. This exhibition will be ...

Read more...
Varispeed delivers a customised control system solution in KZN
June 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading) , News
Varispeed recently partnered with a prominent local cable manufacturer to upgrade an existing, outdated control system.       The project “This customer had been looking to upgrade the control system ...

Read more...
Turck Banner appointments Kenneth McPherson as sales director
June 2020, Turck Banner , News
Turck Banner in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth McPherson as sales director. He will head up all the sales and marketing activities for the company. As a lifelong enthusiast ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved