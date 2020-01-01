The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Further reading:
Smart engineering directly in the cloud
June 2020, Beckhoff Automation
, IT in Manufacturing
PC-based control is an open, central control platform that integrates a full range of machine functionality and optimally supports the implementation of highly efficient IoT-based automation strategies. ...
Creating specific SensorApps
June 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, IT in Manufacturing
Create individual SensorApps without programming skills and solve new automation tasks easily. Starting at the end of the year, this will all be possible in the SICK AppStudio, part of the SICK AppSpace ...
Mobile robots speed production at new smart factory
July 2020, Omron Electronics
, IT in Manufacturing
A dozen industrial robots, each in individual workstations or cells, perform different steps in the manufacturing process. However, to attain the high efficiency, safety, and convenience of a modern ...
The administration of digital twins
July 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, IT in Manufacturing
In order to access the virtual representation of the sensor and its data, SICK Automation uses LiveConnect to deliver a standardised connection from an edge gateway to SICK Asset Hub. This visualises ...
How IIoT solutions can help your plant go digital
July 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, IT in Manufacturing
Everyone is talking about the new normal, a shift that is forcing companies to adopt a digital strategy, one way or another, in order to remain relevant and competitive in these unprecedented times. Many ...
Fast IT rack launched in South Africa
July 2020, Rittal
, IT in Manufacturing
Introducing a new generation of IT racks
Conceived as a universal modular system, the VX IT has been designed for all common applications and its versatility makes it suitable for use as a network and ...
Engineering 4.0: Automatic dashboard generation
July 2020, Beckhoff Automation
, IT in Manufacturing
Many machine builders and systems integrators looking to transform their business models have identified machine and plant process data as being a core fundamental. When it comes to tailoring new data-driven ...
Completing the remote maintenance circle
July 2020, Throughput Technologies
, IT in Manufacturing
What do the world’s machine builders want from a next generation remote maintenance solution?
Secomea has been listening to thousands of them and has spotted a pattern. In this collective vision the ...
Tools keep HVACR professionals on the cutting edge
June 2020, Danfoss
, IT in Manufacturing
Danfoss has announced that Refrigerant Slider, its popular P/T calculation app that has over 2 million downloads, will transform into Ref Tools, an essential, all-in-one mobile app for air conditioning ...
An example of control and automation using IIoT, edge computing and the cloud
July 2020, Absolute Perspectives
, IT in Manufacturing
The challenges of working in remote locations
I am involved in a number of projects investigating the feasibility of coal-bed-methane (CBM) in southern Africa. During one of these projects, I came ...
