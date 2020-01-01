Industry 4.0 ToolKit from ifm

July 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Never before has it been so important to facilitate the collection and use of relevant and important data. Optimum insight into systems and processes makes it possible for users to take the optimal decisions about maintenance and production required to ensure that the requirements of tomorrow are met efficiently. Discover the unique ‘digital tool case’ from ifm, full of practical solutions for the digital update of process machines. It starts with IO-Link capable sensors and extends through all levels of production and company control, step by step.

Get information from data

In the IIoT, installations and machines are in contact with each other. In the cloud, each machine can be represented by a digital twin in a virtual factory. Even if they do not use the same language due to their own control systems, one establishes the connection to the virtual factory in order to get information from the data. For example, details on the state of the machines, on required maintenance, on potential to increase productivity, on options to save energy, and more.

Here is the practical approach

From individual sensors to the overall business solution, ifm’s offerings are scalable so that the digitisation of your company is implemented in steps, according to your wishes. Industry 4.0 is feasible and with the right partner it is easier than you think.

Being a specialist for automation technology with 50 years of experience in industrial manufacturing, ifm is your partner for the introduction and implementation of tailor-made digitisation solutions on the journey to Smart Factory. Sound hardware and software competence together with visionary ideas guarantee your continuous progress. Cooperation starts where added value can be generated for directly:

• Optimisation of production and maintenance processes.

• Increased efficiency and effectiveness.

• Reduced costs.

• Competitive advantages and growth opportunities.

The IIoT-ToolKit from ifm allows a continuous flow of information from the shop floor (machine infrastructure) to the top floor (IT infrastructure). The process, machine and diagnostic data provided via IO-Link can now be read, evaluated and diagnosed in detail using ifm’s software solutions. With minimal integration effort – even possible during operation – the ToolKit enables users to trigger and control follow-up activities and processes as appropriate.

