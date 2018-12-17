Cummins ReCon parts a cost-effective alternative
July 2020
News
Cummins ReCon parts are not just repaired or rebuilt, but are remanufactured to meet or exceed your engine’s original specifications for performance, reliability and durability. These parts also include the latest upgrades, thereby ensuring that customers always have access to the latest technology, according to Marco Gouveia, parts marketing lead, southern Africa.
“The old parts that customers return to us that actually have some value in their core are remanufactured,” explains Gouveia. “Our rigorous process commences with an initial inspection to ensure it still meets standards and can be remanufactured. It is then stripped out, machine-cleaned, and recalibrated to ensure it still meets our exact specifications. When customers buy Cummins ReCon parts, they are not merely replacing old or worn-out components, but have the latest developments built in, thereby gaining additional benefit.”
Cummins is therefore able to offer its customers two options, namely new or ReCon components, with the latter being a particularly cost-effective option. ReCon Parts typically include water, fuel, and lubrication pumps, as well as injectors and turbochargers. The major benefit for customers is that they are immediately issued with a replacement ReCon part upon returning it. All fast-moving items are available off-the-shelf throughout Cummins’ extensive distribution network for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly as any downtime is minimised.
“Cummins has a very extensive network of dealers and distributors, not only in South Africa, but across the world,” elaborates Gouveia. “We have about 6500 outlets, which means a customer with a broken component just has to visit the closest authorised Cummins dealer or service partner to have the condition of the part assessed, and ensure that the correct replacement component is provided to replace it in the shortest time possible.”
Cummins has been promoting its ReCon parts programme with great success in South Africa for the past 20 years, in order to be able to offer maximum value-add and customer service. A major feature of the programme is that Cummins offers a market-leading one-year warranty. Typically, competitors offer a refurbished part with a six-month to one-year warranty, which also covers any progressive damage that may occur. This means that if the ReCon part in question actually causes an engine to fail, Cummins does not just replace the component, but will also repair any other damage that may have been caused by the faulty component.
For more information contact Deepa Rungasamy, Cummins Africa Middle East, +27 11 589 8512, deepa.rungasamy@cummins.com, www.cummins.com
