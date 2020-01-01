Creating specific SensorApps

June 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Create individual SensorApps without programming skills and solve new automation tasks easily. Starting at the end of the year, this will all be possible in the SICK AppStudio, part of the SICK AppSpace ecosystem.

“Automation concepts are rarely standard”, explains Dr Timo Mennle, SICK AppSpace strategic product manager. “Even if you are supposedly dealing with a standard problem, additional configuration and customisation work is required for many projects. These are details that could quickly result in higher costs and delays during installation. SICK customers can create their own individualised SensorApps to solve individual sensor applications, without having to program anything.”

SICK AppSpace opens doors

In the SICK AppSpace ecosystem, programmable sensors and edge devices can be configured for new tasks using SensorApps. Many apps are already available for download via the SICK AppPool. For specific applications, SensorApps can also be used independently by the customer and developed together with SICK experts with the support of a developer community. Until now, basic programming skills were required to generate your own SensorApps in SICK AppStudio.

With a new graphic interface, users can now solve specific sensor applications even without programming skills by configuring and linking predefined function blocks in a data flow. The starting point is always figuring out what the sensor has to do. “If a customer wants to differentiate between and count deodorant bottles using the cap colour, he creates a data flow from function blocks existing in a library. After every step, he gets a preview of the result and can adjust the configuration right away,” says Mennle of the creation process. “Thanks to the open architecture of SensorApps, there is still the option of adjusting the source code of function blocks to implement more challenging applications and individual requirements.”

New SensorApps for the AppPool

“By graphically processing data flows, we create the foundation for a larger target and user group,” concludes Mennle. “Now, more users can take advantage of this for their applications. The rising demand for new and adapted function blocks can be satisfied from our growing community of developers. The diversity and possibilities of the SICK AppPool are growing, as are the fields of application of sensors and sensor systems.”

