Power supplies for building automation

June 2020 Electrical Power & Protection

The new Step Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact are specifically tailored to the needs of modern building automation.

With their comprehensive approval package, which includes the standard industrial approvals, the power supplies have been certified for household purposes in accordance with DIN EN 60335-1 for the first time.

These power supplies are the first to deliver Efficiency Level VI – the highest level possible – in no-load and part-load operation. They are characterised by their high efficiency of over 94% and low no-load losses of less than 0,1 W. This means that less electrical energy is converted into undesired heat energy. The compact, slim-line design, standardised to DIN 43880, saves valuable space in the control cabinet, while also delivering increased performance (up to 100 percent). The reduced overall width of the new generation is the equivalent of one horizontal pitch (1 HP). This means that the power supplies are particularly suitable for use in distribution boards.

Tool-free push-in connection at a 45° angle enables quick and easy start-up. In addition, the terminal block provides twice the number of terminal points. The slide-out base latch enables flexible mounting on a DIN rail or flat surface. A wide temperature range from -10°C to 70°C is supported.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





