Nidec Control Techniques supports essential services across all alert levels

July 2020 News

South Africa has been experiencing a time like no other, with businesses and individuals across the country having to change their behaviour in efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. “While it seems our efforts have been successful in ‘flattening the curve’, it hasn’t been an easy time,” says Nidec Control Techniques South Africa regional manager, Bruce Grobler.

“Level 3 has introduced some welcome relief on restrictions, but we can’t expect things to go back to normal anytime soon. In some way or other, we must persevere and continue with business unusual. While many things have changed, we are pleased that our ability to service customers has remained constant from the very beginning of hard lockdown, through level 4 and 5 restrictions, and onwards now into level 3.”

Nidec Control Techniques’s role in supporting essential services has meant the company and its valued partners have been able to continue operations, albeit within the mandated health and safety restrictions, including operating with a reduced workforce.

“We have done our part to ensure the safety of our staff and customers while ensuring our products and services are available for key industries,” adds Grobler. “This includes support for power utilities, water and wastewater management, and commercial and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. We have even done work directly with the medical industry, as our drives are used across a wide variety of medical applications from medical textiles for PPE, to scanning machines, to essential building services like elevators, HVAC and utilities.”

The company’s drives are also used in a wide variety of applications in the food and beverage industry, from conveyors to packaging to refrigeration.

“We have found that in addition to having a range of drives and spares in stock locally, our additional services and support have been used extensively by customers needing to restart operations or recover from breakdown,” elaborates Grobler. “April and May were busy months for our technicians as we aimed to ensure the country’s critical plants and facilities were up and running. We owe our success to our valued employees and our extensive network of hard-working partners and distributors, who have remained on hand to assist with queries and call-outs, and risen to the challenges faced under the new normal.”

Only time will tell how the rest of this pandemic plays out, but throughout the coming progressions between various pandemic alert levels in South Africa, Nidec Control Techniques and its partners will continue to be at the service of those industries allowed to operate, and those returning to work in the coming weeks and months. “We look forward to continuing our role in the reopening of South Africa’s economy and ensuring smooth operations for our valued customers, as we strive to act responsibly in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” concludes Grobler.

