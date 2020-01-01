Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Process instrumentation for hygienic applications

July 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Innovations and fast development characterise the production processes in the beverage and food industries, as well as in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications. Processes in these industries are particularly demanding and specific product properties need to comply with special hygienic requirements. Stringent international directives such as PED, ATEX, SIL as well as standards stipulated by, for example, EHEDG, FDA and 3-A Sanitary Standards Inc. specify the requirements and application possibilities of process instrumentation equipment. Compliance with all these standards requires partners who are at home in the industry of their customers, who can offer a standardised product range, and who lead the way to the future of technology with innovative concepts and products.

Afriso components and solutions are adapted to suit specific production processes and comply with the pertinent hygienic regulations and recommendations to meet stringent requirements. The robust measuring instruments deliver reliable measurement results, and monitor and control processes from simple to highly complex. Sophisticated kit systems and innovative ideas such as the seal-free design of diaphragm seals, pressure transmitters and thermometers help in the continuous optimisation of production facilities.

As a full-line supplier with a complete portfolio in the areas of pressure, temperature and level measurement technology, the company offers a comprehensive, high-quality product range from a single source. The range extends from pressure gauges, chemical seals and pressure transducers to a large number of electronic and mechanical temperature measuring devices and control units as well as level indicators, which, depending on the application, are based on a wide variety of measuring principles. Almost all parameters such as ranges, geometry, colour and connection can be specified according to customer requirements.

In the adaptation of these peripheral system components, the stringent directives and standards are always in focus, so that hygienic design of machines and systems is supported in an optimum manner. Afriso supports compliance with GMP (good manufacturing practices) required for the production of pharmaceuticals, food and animal feed, for example, by continuous quality assurance measures such as a constant review of the production processes. The ISO 9001-compliant quality management system as well as certification according to the environmental standard DIN EN ISO 14001 serve as the basis for efficient GMP compliance. Ever since the early 1990s, Afriso has focused on these topics to ensure compliance with production process specifications and to lay the foundation for the protection of health and the environment.

The materials used in hygienic Afriso measuring systems meet FDA requirements for contact with food and drugs as per CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), part 21. These materials comprise metals as well as elastomers for seals or oils for transmission in chemical seals. The EHEDG recommendations are also taken into account in the design of hygienic measuring instruments and Afriso has been a member of EHEDG since 2010. Diverse process connections are certified as per EL Class I. Precision turning and polishing assure a surface quality of the wetted parts with a medium surface roughness of 0,8 µm. This surface roughness can be improved to 0,4 µm on customer request.

In closed systems, the components can be cleaned by means of CIP or SIP procedures – perfect cleanliness from the outside is attained with stainless steel housings with a degree of protection of up to IP 69. In addition to this very extensive product range, the company also offers evaluation units for its instrumentation equipment.

For more information contact Frank Altmann, Afriso, +49 713 510 2233, frank.altmann@afriso.de, www.afriso.de




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Fork sensor in hygienic design
July 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Production sequences in the pharmaceutical and food industries are subject to extremely demanding hygiene standards. With corrosion-free stainless steel, FDA conformity and Ecolab certification, Wenglor’s ...

Read more...
Accurate detection of tiny objects
July 2020, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The new photoelectric units from ifm electronic are designed for part monitoring of precision engineering, medical or other tiny components. Thanks to the precise laser, the photoelectric fork sensor ...

Read more...
Everything in view
July 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
Instrumentation from Pepperl+Fuchs enables a creative solution for the chemical industry.

Read more...
Multicolour indicator with IO-Link
July 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, ...

Read more...
Optical sensor for dissolved oxygen
June 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
With its state-of-the art optical fluorescence quenching technology and digital signal processing functionality, the Jumo digiLine 0-DO S10 ensures long-term stability when measuring oxygen and temperature. ...

Read more...
Keep distance easily
July 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has reacted to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus with its new PeopleCounter and DistanceGuard SensorApps. Combined with 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors, people can easily maintain the recommended ...

Read more...
Making a ‘smart’ move for projects and operations in distress
June 2020, Engenamic , Sensors & Transducers
“The world has certainly been turned on its collective head in these first few months of 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges it presents,” says Ian McKechnie, CEO and principal advisor ...

Read more...
Programmable LED strip light
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The new WLS27 Pro comes in distinct IO-Link and discrete controlled Pro Editor compatible models. Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to program device status, colours and animations for control ...

Read more...
A practical guide to the installation of loadcell weighing systems
June 2020, Abacus Automation , Sensors & Transducers
Loadcells are a key component when it comes to ensuring that the manufacture of consumer goods, food and pharmaceuticals, amongst others, remains accurate and delivers consistent product quality and packaging.  ...

Read more...
Inductive sensor with IO-Link
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
Inductive measurement sensors with IO-Link and a voltage output complete the range of Turck’s sensor portfolio. The flexibility of the new analog sensors offers users a range of different application ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved