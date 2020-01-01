Process instrumentation for hygienic applications

Innovations and fast development characterise the production processes in the beverage and food industries, as well as in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications. Processes in these industries are particularly demanding and specific product properties need to comply with special hygienic requirements. Stringent international directives such as PED, ATEX, SIL as well as standards stipulated by, for example, EHEDG, FDA and 3-A Sanitary Standards Inc. specify the requirements and application possibilities of process instrumentation equipment. Compliance with all these standards requires partners who are at home in the industry of their customers, who can offer a standardised product range, and who lead the way to the future of technology with innovative concepts and products.

Afriso components and solutions are adapted to suit specific production processes and comply with the pertinent hygienic regulations and recommendations to meet stringent requirements. The robust measuring instruments deliver reliable measurement results, and monitor and control processes from simple to highly complex. Sophisticated kit systems and innovative ideas such as the seal-free design of diaphragm seals, pressure transmitters and thermometers help in the continuous optimisation of production facilities.

As a full-line supplier with a complete portfolio in the areas of pressure, temperature and level measurement technology, the company offers a comprehensive, high-quality product range from a single source. The range extends from pressure gauges, chemical seals and pressure transducers to a large number of electronic and mechanical temperature measuring devices and control units as well as level indicators, which, depending on the application, are based on a wide variety of measuring principles. Almost all parameters such as ranges, geometry, colour and connection can be specified according to customer requirements.

In the adaptation of these peripheral system components, the stringent directives and standards are always in focus, so that hygienic design of machines and systems is supported in an optimum manner. Afriso supports compliance with GMP (good manufacturing practices) required for the production of pharmaceuticals, food and animal feed, for example, by continuous quality assurance measures such as a constant review of the production processes. The ISO 9001-compliant quality management system as well as certification according to the environmental standard DIN EN ISO 14001 serve as the basis for efficient GMP compliance. Ever since the early 1990s, Afriso has focused on these topics to ensure compliance with production process specifications and to lay the foundation for the protection of health and the environment.

The materials used in hygienic Afriso measuring systems meet FDA requirements for contact with food and drugs as per CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), part 21. These materials comprise metals as well as elastomers for seals or oils for transmission in chemical seals. The EHEDG recommendations are also taken into account in the design of hygienic measuring instruments and Afriso has been a member of EHEDG since 2010. Diverse process connections are certified as per EL Class I. Precision turning and polishing assure a surface quality of the wetted parts with a medium surface roughness of 0,8 µm. This surface roughness can be improved to 0,4 µm on customer request.

In closed systems, the components can be cleaned by means of CIP or SIP procedures – perfect cleanliness from the outside is attained with stainless steel housings with a degree of protection of up to IP 69. In addition to this very extensive product range, the company also offers evaluation units for its instrumentation equipment.

