Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Complete Hager electrical distribution solutions available from EM

June 2020 News

A complete range of products and systems for electrical distribution in industrial, residential and commercial buildings is available from leading supplier ElectroMechanica (EM). “Customers include professional electricians,” says EM product manager, Christo van Rensburg.

Examples from the world-class range include miniature circuit breakers (MCBs). One of the top five brands globally, Hager employs 800 engineers for research and development, and invests about 6% of its revenue in this regard. It has filed nearly 3000 active patents to date.

“Like EM, Hager is a family-owned and run business. It was established in 1955 by Peter Hager and his sons Hermann and Oswald. The tradition of family ownership continues today, with Daniel Hager the current CEO.

Hager offers a full range including auxiliaries, accessories, and residual current circuit breakers (RCCBs), all built to exacting IEC specifications. MCBs have fault levels from 3 kA to 50 kA in one- to four-pole configurations. The Hager MCB range is built to the latest IEC 60947-3/60947-2 standard, and incorporates all the necessary short circuit and over-current protection mechanisms. An innovative lockout protection feature is easy to use by on-site maintenance crews. This feature, for example, was incorporated in selected MCBs based on real-world feedback linked to Hager’s ongoing market research.

The MCB range slots into Hager’s wider commercial and industrial offering that it has built up since 1955, consisting of air circuit breakers (ACBs), moulded case circuit breakers (MCCBs), enclosures, modular isolators, changeover switches, contactors, fuse holders, surge protection, and analogue and digital timers, as well as kWh meters.

EM offers other Hager products to complement complete electrical installations. These range from aesthetically pleasing distribution boards to highly-functional enclosures. In the Hager brand, EM offers MCCBs up to 1600 A, as well as ACBs up to 5000 A, all with accessories. For the industrial market, EM offers motor control products from Lovato and automation products from Delta.

EM has been serving the electrical industry for over 38 years to date, representing over 60 global manufacturers. “We remain committed to our founding principle of supplying Africa with world-leading, high-quality products, brought to you by people passionate about service,” concludes van Rensburg.

For more information contact Karen Zotter, ElectroMechanica, +27 11 249 5000, karenz@em.co.za, www.em.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 249 5000
Fax: +27 11 496 2779
Email: info@em.co.za
www: www.em.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ElectroMechanica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Experience digitalisation at the Festo Virtual Exhibition
June 2020, Festo South Africa , News
Festo is breaking new ground with its first-ever Virtual Exhibition scheduled to take place from the 15-16 July. Visitors will get to experience digitalisation as never before. This exhibition will be ...

Read more...
Varispeed delivers a customised control system solution in KZN
June 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading) , News
Varispeed recently partnered with a prominent local cable manufacturer to upgrade an existing, outdated control system.       The project “This customer had been looking to upgrade the control system ...

Read more...
Turck Banner appointments Kenneth McPherson as sales director
June 2020, Turck Banner , News
Turck Banner in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth McPherson as sales director. He will head up all the sales and marketing activities for the company. As a lifelong enthusiast ...

Read more...
Specialised dry-type transformers for Saldanha port upgrade
June 2020 , News
Transnet’s upgrade of its port facility at Saldanha Bay will include dry-type transformers from specialist company Trafo Power Solutions. The company is supplying specialised transformers for the ...

Read more...
Cummins South Africa remains a key supplier to critical sectors
June 2020 , News
Cummins South Africa has been issued with the necessary permits to operate as a key supplier to critical sectors during the national lockdown. In addition, some employees have been exempted from the lockdown ...

Read more...
Pepperl+Fuchs to host a free, five-day online event
June 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , News
Pepperl+Fuchs’ 2020 Online Summit is a free digital platform that will allow customers and other interested parties to learn about the latest trends and solutions in factory and process automation – even ...

Read more...
Aguru announces agreement with French industrial services company Ennovia
June 2020 , News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement ...

Read more...
Rope access used for inspection at pulp and paper plant
June 2020 , News
When a pulp and paper producer required inspection and maintenance of its fire-water reticulation system, it turned to rope access specialist Skyriders to provide a quick and cost-effective solution. ...

Read more...
HMA Geotechnical solution for greenfield ammonia plant in Indonesia
June 2020 , News
HMA Geotechnical has supplied its Wisenmeshnet wireless infrastructure monitoring system for one of the largest industrial projects in Indonesia. This is the first time that this system, intended mainly ...

Read more...
Africa Medical Supplies Platform launched
June 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
The Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), of which local company, Invicta Holdings, is a key supplier, is now officially live as part of a continent-wide effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. In ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved