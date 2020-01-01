Complete Hager electrical distribution solutions available from EM

June 2020 News

A complete range of products and systems for electrical distribution in industrial, residential and commercial buildings is available from leading supplier ElectroMechanica (EM). “Customers include professional electricians,” says EM product manager, Christo van Rensburg.

Examples from the world-class range include miniature circuit breakers (MCBs). One of the top five brands globally, Hager employs 800 engineers for research and development, and invests about 6% of its revenue in this regard. It has filed nearly 3000 active patents to date.

“Like EM, Hager is a family-owned and run business. It was established in 1955 by Peter Hager and his sons Hermann and Oswald. The tradition of family ownership continues today, with Daniel Hager the current CEO.

Hager offers a full range including auxiliaries, accessories, and residual current circuit breakers (RCCBs), all built to exacting IEC specifications. MCBs have fault levels from 3 kA to 50 kA in one- to four-pole configurations. The Hager MCB range is built to the latest IEC 60947-3/60947-2 standard, and incorporates all the necessary short circuit and over-current protection mechanisms. An innovative lockout protection feature is easy to use by on-site maintenance crews. This feature, for example, was incorporated in selected MCBs based on real-world feedback linked to Hager’s ongoing market research.

The MCB range slots into Hager’s wider commercial and industrial offering that it has built up since 1955, consisting of air circuit breakers (ACBs), moulded case circuit breakers (MCCBs), enclosures, modular isolators, changeover switches, contactors, fuse holders, surge protection, and analogue and digital timers, as well as kWh meters.

EM offers other Hager products to complement complete electrical installations. These range from aesthetically pleasing distribution boards to highly-functional enclosures. In the Hager brand, EM offers MCCBs up to 1600 A, as well as ACBs up to 5000 A, all with accessories. For the industrial market, EM offers motor control products from Lovato and automation products from Delta.

EM has been serving the electrical industry for over 38 years to date, representing over 60 global manufacturers. “We remain committed to our founding principle of supplying Africa with world-leading, high-quality products, brought to you by people passionate about service,” concludes van Rensburg.

For more information contact Karen Zotter, ElectroMechanica, +27 11 249 5000, karenz@em.co.za, www.em.co.za

