Rope access used for inspection at pulp and paper plant
6 July 2020
When a pulp and paper producer required inspection and maintenance of its fire-water reticulation system, it turned to rope access specialist Skyriders to provide a quick and cost-effective solution. Skyriders’ experience in the petrochemical and power generation industries stood it in good stead with this flagship project.
“Our experience and track record with hazardous and chemical environments made it a natural extension for us to continue work in the pulp and paper industry,” commented Skyriders marketing manager, Mike Zinn. “For example, we were recently involved with a deluge system for a major petrochemical producer, a water mist system based on open spray heads attached to reticulation pipes connected to the water supply by valves.
The pulp and paper producer opted for rope access as this provided the safest and quickest access of its manufacturing facility for the mandatory inspection, which involved examining all of nozzles and hoses in the fire protection system. Traditional scaffolding would have been both time-consuming and costly to erect. Extra time for proper dismantling would also have had to be factored into the completion for the project.
The pulp and paper industry is a particular growth area for Skyriders, as these plants invariably have their own smokestacks and even boilers, which all require regular inspection and maintenance. In addition, rope access is often required to install lifelines, for other specialist contractors for example.
Skyriders’ track record in this sector includes hard-to-reach inspection and repair work on ducting at the Sappi Ngodwana plant in Mpumalanga. “The benefits of rope access really come to the fore in these major industrial sectors, where access to facilities, in addition to the high health and safety requirements, is of paramount importance,” concludes Zinn.
For more information contact Mike Zinn, Skyriders, +27 11 312 1418, mike@ropeaccess.co.za, www.ropeaccess.co.za
