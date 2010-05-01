In memoriam: Hendrick Frederik (Hennie) Prinsloo

It is with great sadness that the SAIMC announces the death of branch general manager Hennie Prinsloo after a short but brave battle with cancer.
A stalwart and passionate member of the SAIMC since 1 May 2010, Hennie became the reluctant leader of the Durban branch of the SAIMC in 2017. Reluctant only by virtue of never wanting to be in the limelight, he was a true leader in every sense of the word, showing passion, decisiveness and humility. He led by example, inspiring his fellow committee members to accept nothing less than Platinum status in the branch awards sector (something he never missed an opportunity to tell people!).
Always looking for new opportunities to add value to members and patrons alike, Hennie had a burning determination to empower and grow the students in the branch, understanding implicitly that they represent our future. Together with Prof. Naidoo he started the first Student Chapter of the SAIMC, the first student/industry day at DUT with Prof Saha, a revival of the student bursaries and introduced student training courses given by various vendors.
Hennie Prinsloo.
Hennie loved life and lived it to the full – saddling up his horses and Harley Davidson with equal enthusiasm and sharing his love of his farm ‘Horse ‘n Home’ whenever the opportunity presented itself. The annual ‘chairman’s braai’ became such a regular occurrence that the ‘annual’ had to be dropped and was equalled in popularity only by frequent breakfasts at the other ‘haunt,’ Surf Riders, when he felt the team needed a welcome break or a more formal ‘thank you’. He always acknowledged the hard work of his committee, deflecting any direct praise for him with his standard words about the ‘great team’.
Humble, salt of the earth with a great sense of humour, Hennie was larger than life in both body and spirit. He will leave a huge hole in our lives as our leader and friend.
We will miss you enormously, Hennie. The next Platinum is for you!
