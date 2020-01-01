Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Emerson introduces software for flow measurement

June 2020 Flow Measurement & Control

Emerson has released Micro Motion ProcessViz, a standalone, cost-effective software solution for flowmeter process data visualisation. Having an instant visualisation of raw process data translates into direct actionable information, helping plant operators in the chemical, food and beverage, and oil and gas industry reduce the time needed to identify a problem in the flow process. Ultimately, this can potentially save a facility money by reducing the need for stoppages or shutdowns to trace the source of a problem.

The new software supports the Micro Motion Coriolis transmitters with data historian output capabilities, such as the 5700 and 4200 models, and provides a snapshot of a moment in time in the flow process. A technician or plant manager won’t need to manipulate data to see what is happening in the flow. The data is available in a usable format that allows the user to identify and analyse process issues.

“We created ProcessViz after our customers saw us using it to diagnose their flow problems,” said Ron Fleissman, software product manager for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We received so many requests for this software that we realised there was a need in the market for a tool that would make it easier for our customers to diagnose process issues that might be caused by changes in the flow, thereby saving them time and money.”

For more information contact Devesh Roopnarain, Emerson Automation Solutions, +27 11 451 3700, devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com, www.emerson.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Flexim perfects the steam flowmeter
June 2020, Actum Group , Flow Measurement & Control
Flexim is proud to announce the manufacture of a robust, user-friendly and industry-certified ultrasonic steam flowmeter solution. For this accomplishment, the company has been nominated for the 2020 ...

Read more...
Exceeding the limits
June 2020, ifm - South Africa , Flow Measurement & Control
The new SM flow from ifm electronic.

Read more...
The complexity of water management in mines
June 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Flow Measurement & Control
Water is a critical resource for the mining industry, either in the mining processes, as a feed to the beneficiation of minerals process, or for potable use. With the growing demand and increased scarcity ...

Read more...
Emerson’s new thermowell design tool
June 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , Temperature Measurement
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount Thermowell Design Accelerator, a free online thermowell design tool that eliminates manual thermowell iterations facing process design engineers when sizing thermowells. ...

Read more...
Emerson’s software secures health and safety
May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , IT in Manufacturing
Emerson’s new DataManager software v8.2 helps refiners monitor corrosion of hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation units to prevent costly, unplanned shutdowns and maximise profits and productivity. DataManager ...

Read more...
Emerson acquires American Governor
May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson has announced that it has completed the purchase of American Governor Company, a leader in technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls. The addition of American Governor builds ...

Read more...
Electromagnetic flowmeter upgrade
May 2020, Instrotech , Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech has announced that the Kobold magnetic inductive flowmeters MIM and MIS have been upgraded and further developed as follows: Kobold MIM, for measuring and monitoring of conductive liquids, ...

Read more...
Ultrasonic transducer with mini horn array
May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson has released the Daniel T-200, a titanium-housed transducer, for its gas ultrasonic flowmeter product line, marking the first use of metal 3D printing to enhance the acoustic performance of ultrasonic ...

Read more...
Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem wins 2020 Edison award
April 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, which enables manufacturers to realise the benefits of digital transformation, has been named a 2020 Edison Awards winner in the Innovative Services category. The ...

Read more...
Flowmeter performance monitoring
April 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , Flow Measurement & Control
Oil and gas producers have a new means of optimising wellhead production that lowers operating costs while increasing safety, thanks to a newly launched service from Emerson that leverages cloud-based ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved