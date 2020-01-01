Emerson introduces software for flow measurement

Emerson has released Micro Motion ProcessViz, a standalone, cost-effective software solution for flowmeter process data visualisation. Having an instant visualisation of raw process data translates into direct actionable information, helping plant operators in the chemical, food and beverage, and oil and gas industry reduce the time needed to identify a problem in the flow process. Ultimately, this can potentially save a facility money by reducing the need for stoppages or shutdowns to trace the source of a problem.

The new software supports the Micro Motion Coriolis transmitters with data historian output capabilities, such as the 5700 and 4200 models, and provides a snapshot of a moment in time in the flow process. A technician or plant manager won’t need to manipulate data to see what is happening in the flow. The data is available in a usable format that allows the user to identify and analyse process issues.

“We created ProcessViz after our customers saw us using it to diagnose their flow problems,” said Ron Fleissman, software product manager for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We received so many requests for this software that we realised there was a need in the market for a tool that would make it easier for our customers to diagnose process issues that might be caused by changes in the flow, thereby saving them time and money.”

