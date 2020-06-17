Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Making a ‘smart’ move for projects and operations in distress

17 June 2020 Sensors & Transducers

“The world has certainly been turned on its collective head in these first few months of 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges it presents,” says Ian McKechnie, CEO and principal advisor at engineering and project advisory firm, Engenamic. “The global impact on projects, and indeed the broad engineering-oriented environment, is already significant, and becoming more so.

“Consequently, many projects and engineering/industrial operations are finding themselves in distressed conditions and situations. This applies to both conventional projects, public-private partnerships, and to a broad range of engineering, resources and industrial sectors.”

He adds that there are reports around the world of projects with contractors and/or clients declaring force majeure or similar, and there is growing potential for adversarial dispute and failure, or other undesirable situations and outcomes.

A smarter move, at least in the first instance, would be for the parties to adopt a pragmatic sustainability and dispute-avoidance approach in such distressed project or operations situations. This can be advantageous to all parties in seeking to alleviate the distress and rescue the situation through sustainable and mutually beneficial outcomes.

“Such an approach creates opportunity, for those willing to embrace it, to evaluate, rethink, reset, change and find positive, broadly beneficial and, perhaps most importantly, sustainable ways forward,” explains McKechnie.

Whilst noting that, of course, this preferred outcome (or approach) is not always possible or feasible, and disputes and other adversarial situations can nevertheless arise, McKechnie states: “We advocate adopting and pursuing such a pragmatic sustainability and dispute-avoidance approach, seeking such outcomes, as a preferred option. This could be the smartest move in the circumstances.


Ian Mckechnie.

“Parties should be encouraged to start such processes as soon as possible, and these processes often benefit from external and independent facilitation and support. This is where Engenamic, with our troubleshooting and fixing as well as strategic advisory expertise, and an ability to understand big picture scenarios, technical and non-technical, can add significant value.”

On Thursday 7 May, the Construction Leadership Council in the UK published its Covid-19 Contractual Best Practice Guidance. The introduction to this document notes, "there is a real concern that the construction (including maintenance) industry will become embroiled in costly and long-running disputes, if it does not look to engage in collaborative discussions..."

McKechnie comments that this resonates with the pragmatic sustainability approach advocated by Engenamic and of course pertains to other sectors as well. He concludes by noting that Engenamic is particularly geared to provide advisory and support services worldwide, in the virtual as well as physical space, leveraging technology and bridging physical, country and time-zone barriers.

For more information contact Ian McKechnie, Engenamic, +27 12 663 4804, ianmac@engenamic.com, www.engenamic.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 663 4804
Fax: +27 12 663 4801
Email: info@engenamic.com
www: www.engenamic.com
Articles: More information and articles about Engenamic


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A practical guide to the installation of loadcell weighing systems
June 2020, Abacus Automation , Sensors & Transducers
Part 2: electrical and cable prerequisites when installing loadcells and loadcell systems.

Read more...
Programmable LED strip light
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The new WLS27 Pro comes in distinct IO-Link and discrete controlled Pro Editor compatible models. Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to program device status, colours and animations for control ...

Read more...
A practical guide to the installation of loadcell weighing systems
June 2020, Abacus Automation , Sensors & Transducers
Loadcells are a key component when it comes to ensuring that the manufacture of consumer goods, food and pharmaceuticals, amongst others, remains accurate and delivers consistent product quality and packaging.  ...

Read more...
Optimised encoder portfolio
June 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
With an optimised encoder portfolio, Turck serves a wide range of customer requirements from price sensitive encoders, right through to particularly robust and wear-free devices. From three product lines, ...

Read more...
New entry-level Jumo transmitter
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist ASSTech now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications. The ...

Read more...
Bright illumination for paint tunnel inspection
May 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The WLB72 Inspection is a high-efficacy task light used for industrial work areas. It is simple to install, can be cascaded, and comes fully assembled. The bright, uniform output of the WLB72 reduces ...

Read more...
Torque sensors for every application
May 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Torque has to be measured in both production and assembly, and again in quality control. Burster, a precision measurement technology specialist, offers a range of sensors for the smallest torques of a ...

Read more...
Miniature photoelectric sensor
May 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The DQ12 is a miniature, cost-effective solution for applications in space-constrained environments. The sensor features LED status indicators for power on, signal received, and marginal signal. In addition, ...

Read more...
Covid-19 early detection strategy
May 2020, Instrotech , Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech would like to make it known that it has a specialised early detection system on offer, that allows for fast, non-contact screening and identification of school learners, tertiary students and ...

Read more...
Suspended solids sensor
April 2020, Morton Controls , Sensors & Transducers
Morton Controls, in partnership with Quadbeam, has introduced the Stormwater and Wastewater sensor, the SWW, the newest suspended solids sensor/turbidity meter available. Quadbeam has created an incredibly ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved