Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Case History 172: Interesting controls in a copper extraction plant.

June 2020 Editor's Choice

In my 30 years devoted to optimising controls in industrial process plants in many countries, I thought that I had seen all the possible process dynamics that one would encounter. Imagine my surprise when I came across one I have never encountered before. This was in a temperature control on a copper smelter plant, where I recently presented a course on practical control to process control engineers and also performed some optimisation in a couple of their plants.

Temperature control optimisation is usually extremely onerous, mainly due to the slowness of the process, and requires a great deal of patience whilst waiting, sometimes hours, for a process to respond to a step in the controller output (PD) or a change in setpoint (SP). This loop was no different and what made it even more confounding was the fact that the PLC control block had not been set up correctly insomuch that the PD tracking had not been set, so that when the controller was placed in automatic from manual, the controller’s PD should carry on at the same value it had when in manual. Instead it dropped to zero and severely bumped the process. This is incredibly frustrating because it is absolutely necessary to make bump-free changes from automatic to manual and back again when performing optimisation.

Unfortunately, no one capable of sorting out the PLC program was present over the weekend on which the work was done, so we had to improvise.

The loop in question was top of the operators’ problem list. It was in a terrible continuous slow cycle with the PD being either fully open or completely shut and the PV slowly going above or below the setpoint. The operators had unsuccessfully tried to control the loop in manual, but the problem was that large load changes took place every 20 or 30 minutes when a converter was turned out of stack and emptied. Therefore they had had to leave the loop in automatic, but it was really badly upsetting production. Incidentally, it had been like this ever since the plant was built and commissioned eight years previously.

Strange response in the PV

The process was the temperature control of a cooling heat exchanger. Now heat exchangers normally always have self-regulating dynamics. On starting our tests, which mainly had to be performed in manual, we saw that after an hour the PV showed no sign of settling out as normal with a self-regulating process, but continued ramping either up or down depending on the magnitude of the PD. I then managed to get hold of a senior process engineer who explained that the process fluid was actually recycled back to the converter’s hood after passing through the exchanger. Therefore after the pass through the hoods, colder water was coming back to the exchanger, cooling it even further. Therefore the process is integrating.

Figure 1.

The next thing that I noticed is that every time a step change was made on the PD, the PV responded in a strange way. It firstly slowly curved into the ramp. This normally means that a large lag is present in the process, which is quite normal in temperature processes. However after a while the slope of the ramp curved back into a different slope, which is a very strange response that I had not seen before. This can be seen in Figure 1.

Second order lag

After thinking about it I realised that it was a second lag coming back into the PV as the recycled cooling water started coming back into the exchanger. Therefore the dynamics of the process are a slow integrator with a second order lag. This is really unusual dynamics. I have encountered second order lags occasionally on self-regulating processes, which is usually a sign of loop interaction, but never on integrating processes.

Fortunately for me, the Protuner tunes from a frequency response that it gets by performing a digital Laplace transform over a step change in manual. I strongly believe that no model based tuning system would be able to tune this process, as it would be almost impossible to make a sufficiently accurate model.

The difficulty here was that we couldn’t get the process into balance due to the PLC problem. Therefore we put the controller into automatic and changed the tuning to P only with a proportional gain of 8. I should mention that the original unstable tuning had P, I and D. Also the derivative filter had been set completely incorrectly – typical trial and error ‘desperation’ tuning.

Figure 2.

A P only controller is the equivalent of a ball valve on a level control, and automatically finds the balance point. In this case, as established later, the integral retention time was 1 hour and 10 minutes which is very slow, so it took a long time to try and get the process to near balance, particularly with a few small load changes that were occurring. We got it reasonably close, but unfortunately the operators had to make changes in the process that would have caused a dramatic bump, so we did a step quickly even though we were not exactly at balance. This step can be seen in Figure 2.

Conclusion

We then performed a graphic edit on this PV response to try and get the response to what it may have been if we had actually reached balance. Tuning on this step and then selecting a fairly conservative P+I tune, we first tried it out on the Protuner’s simulator with the process modelled from the frequency plots. It seemed to work well. Also trying the same model with the original tuning exhibited the same instability as originally seen in the loop. Therefore with a great deal of confidence we put this tune into the actual controller and put it into automatic which of course caused the usual huge bump, as the PD went to zero. It then took only about 20 minutes for the loop to get close to setpoint and settle out. It was slightly below setpoint due to the conservative tune, which had an extremely long integral. However within about 30 minutes it reached setpoint and stayed there.

Figure 3.

We ran the control overnight and saw the next day that it had performed extremely well with the load changes. The process manager was really happy to say the least, and said he couldn’t have believed it was possible to have tuned the loop so well.

Figure 3 is a screenshot taken from the actual control system’s trends package which shows the performance before and after the optimisation exercise. (The green line is the PD (controller’s output) – all in all, another very successful and pleasurable day at the ‘coal face’.

About Michael Brown


Michael Brown

Michael Brown is a specialist in control loop optimisation with many years of experience in process control instrumentation. His main activities are consulting, and teaching practical control loop analysis and optimisation. He gives training courses which can be held in clients’ plants, where students can have the added benefit of practising on live loops. His work takes him to plants all over South Africa and also to other countries. He can be contacted at Michael Brown Control Engineering.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 440 7790
Fax: 086 671 9320
Email: michael.brown@mweb.co.za
www: www.controlloop.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Michael Brown Control Engineering


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Loop Signatures 1: Introduction to the Loop Problem Signatures series
May 2020, Michael Brown Control Engineering , Editor's Choice
Over the years I have had many requests to write a book giving more detailed explanations of some of the problems I have encountered in my work on practical loop optimisation. I am by nature and inclination ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The virtual business assistant
May 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , Editor's Choice
Have you ever wished someone would automate the daily grind of routine tasks and set you free to focus on the more engaging aspects of your job?

Read more...
The emergence of a new future in the energy sector
April 2020 , Editor's Choice
Adaptively complex and persistent challenges in Africa are driving the need for a new future in the energy sector. Lack of access to energy, (more than 600 million people in Africa with no access to energy) ...

Read more...
Case History 171: Instability in a metallurgical plant
March 2020, Michael Brown Control Engineering , Editor's Choice
I have written several articles about the unique problems I have encountered, specifically in the mining processing industry. This article is about some experiences in a mining operation where recently ...

Read more...
Case History 170
January 2020 , Editor's Choice
As mentioned in earlier articles, the integral (or I term) in the controller is a brilliant thing. It is an extremely elegant and simple solution for eliminating offset in control. However, like everything ...

Read more...
Case History 169: Tuning a very difficult temperature control loop
November 2019 , Editor's Choice
As I have mentioned in previous articles, Greg McMillan, one of the world’s top control experts, has said that he finds temperature control loops generally the worst optimised processes as most people ...

Read more...
Beyond Capex and Opex
November 2019 , Editor's Choice
How do we finance IT? We identify a need, we test the waters with a PoC (proof of concept), then we get the green light after we prove the value. We know roughly how much it will cost by looking at the ...

Read more...
The technology landscape: insights from 2019 conferences
November 2019, SAIMC , Editor's Choice
Industry leaders and governmental agencies across the globe recognise technology as the cornerstone for economic development. President Cyril Ramaphosa famously posited: “The clear implication for South ...

Read more...
Smart devices for Ex areas: Unbelievably simple mistakes that prevent control.
September 2019, Michael Brown Control Engineering , Editor's Choice, Motion Control & Drives
I am often astounded by finding really basic problems with controls in plants, which have operated that way for years. These problems are so basic that one can only wonder at how these controls could ...

Read more...
Top tips to help you implement 4IR projects that deliver value
September 2019 , Editor's Choice, IT in Manufacturing
In the just over 10 years I have spent working on IT projects in the manufacturing space, the amount of new fads and IT jargon that has to be adopted has reached the heavens, and ascended into other realms. ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved