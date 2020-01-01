Optimised encoder portfolio

June 2020 Sensors & Transducers

With an optimised encoder portfolio, Turck serves a wide range of customer requirements from price sensitive encoders, right through to particularly robust and wear-free devices. From three product lines, users have the choice between conventional encoders of the Efficiency or Industrial line as well as Premium encoders with contactless detection.

The Efficiency line comprises incremental and absolute multi-turn encoders. These are suitable for a large number of standard applications, with IP64 protection, a radial shaft load of 40 Nm and a temperature range down to -20°C. A large stock level for variants that are particularly in demand ensures shorter replenishment lead times.

Industrial line encoders serve special applications with greater environmental requirements and a higher shaft load. These also offer protection up to IP69K and double-bearing technology.

Turck’s proven QR24 and QR20 encoders with contactless detection complete the product portfolio. The Premium line encoders have a permanently sealed housing and operate entirely without contact. In this way, they can also be used in adverse outdoor conditions.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468 , brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





