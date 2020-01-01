Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Endress+Hauser partner programme is gaining importance through IIoT solutions

June 2020 IT in Manufacturing

How can field instruments and components be easily integrated into automation systems? The answer is becoming increasingly important as industrial production digitalisation progresses. The Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner programme unites thirteen manufacturers that want to ensure the streamlined interaction of their products. Softing Industrial Automation joined the partner network at the beginning of the year.

The Open Integration partners test and document the interaction of their products for typical process automation applications. Users profit in two ways: by being able to combine the best products for each application, and through faster commissioning. Automation technology suppliers value the advantages of the Open Integration programme as well. For these companies, it’s important to be able to detect potential problems early and solve them prior to installing their products at the customer site.

“We go well beyond the established test methods within this programme by scrutinising the functionality of complete system architectures in a laboratory environment,” explains Jörg Reinkensmeier, marketing manager at Endress+Hauser. “We do that for specific fields of application or customer solutions. After successful completion of the tests, the so-called reference topologies are published in the form of mutual recommendations.”

Thirteen companies currently belong to the programme. All the partners are suppliers of control technology, fieldbus infrastructures, measurement technology or actuator technology: Auma Riester, Bürkert, Festo, Flowserve, Hima Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell Process Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, Pepperl+Fuchs, Phoenix Contact, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Turck and recently Softing Industrial Automation.

Network technology specialist

Softing Industrial Automation is a leading provider of software and hardware products designed to integrate technologies and data in factory and process automation environments. “Our companies have enjoyed many years of successful cooperation, which has now manifested itself in our decision to join the Open Integration partner programme,” says Thomas Hilz, vice president for strategic accounts at Softing Industrial Automation. “The reliability and outstanding quality that we know from Endress+Hauser is also a top priority at Softing Industrial Automation. The company is looking forward to the coming years in which we will be helping our partners with the connectivity of their sensors.”

“Softing Industrial Automation strengthens our partner programme with further expertise in the area of data exchange and providing information at the field level,” says Jörg Reinkensmeier. “Apart from networking process control technology, connectivity is playing an increasingly important role for IIoT solutions. Our aim is to exploit this potential together with all of our Open Integration partners.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Endress+Hauser sees itself as well positioned
May 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
Endress+Hauser performed well across all fields of activity, industries and regions in 2019. The Group created hundreds of new jobs, invested record amounts and improved in the area of sustainability. ...

Read more...
Safety starts with people
May 2020, Saryx Engineering Group , IT in Manufacturing
Saryx Engineering’s HSEC Online has always based its business model on the safety of people; putting people first by using innovative technology to track document compliance. Now, as we move into the ...

Read more...
Emerson’s software secures health and safety
May 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , IT in Manufacturing
Emerson’s new DataManager software v8.2 helps refiners monitor corrosion of hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation units to prevent costly, unplanned shutdowns and maximise profits and productivity. DataManager ...

Read more...
@Ease with Endress+Hauser
May 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , IT in Manufacturing
Focus on customer experience.

Read more...
Moxa’s industrial cybersecurity solutions
May 2020, RJ Connect , IT in Manufacturing
Industrial networks today are no longer air-gapped and immune from cybersecurity threats. Although deploying a firewall and segmenting networks is a good first step, how are OT engineers, who primarily ...

Read more...
New network management solution
May 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
Industrial networks are growing more and more complex. Powerful industrial networks are no longer defined by hardware alone – the right network management is essential. The Sinec software family offers ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser receives top rating for sustainability
May 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
Endress+Hauser has been placed in the top ranking of companies in the EcoVadis sustainability audit for the fourth time in a row. The group again improved its overall result. With 72 points, Endress+Hauser ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser partner programme gains importance through IIoT solutions
May 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
How can field instruments and components easily be integrated into automation systems? The answer is becoming increasingly important as industrial production digitalisation progresses. The Endress+Hauser ...

Read more...
Robots are already replacing workers
May 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Robotic process automation (RPA) is a technology that is disrupting the workplace. Using software ‘robots’ to mimic repetitive human interactions with computers, this technology can do these tasks much ...

Read more...
A journey into the automation unknown
April 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Jendamark’s reinvention as an Industry 4.0 technology leader in the automotive industry.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved