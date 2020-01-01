Upgrade for PSM-700 pressure switch

WIKA’s PSM-700 pressure switch with large adjustable switch differential is now able to withstand higher process temperatures.

Previously, the process media was limited to a temperature range of -30ºC to 60ºC. As a standard, the PSM-700 is now able to cater for process temperatures between -30ºC and 115ºC. Optionally, a switch with adjustable differential and fixed DPDT can be used with process temperatures between -30ºC and 150ºC.

The PSM-700 features a switch differential adjustable within a wide range of up to 60% of the setting range to realise flexible on/off controls. The product has reliable switching, thanks to switch point repeatability to within 0,5%. The measuring element is a fully welded bellow made of stainless steel 316L. This corrosion-resistant pressure switch is suitable for a broad range of media used in the process industry.

The case consists of a high-grade aluminium alloy with which the pressure switch can withstand the harsh operating conditions of the process industry.

