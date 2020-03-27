SAIMC: Vaal branch

On 5 March the first coronavirus case was recorded in South Africa. The government reacted swiftly and called for a nationwide lockdown which commenced on 27 March 2020. Since then there have been extensions to the lockdown, certain relaxations and many amendments to the rules.





From the SAIMC, we are busy planning ways to allow our branch technical evenings to take place via the Web, but at this stage are struggling to find a suitable portal that can accommodate all our needs. In the meantime, please feel free to take part in the various webinars and quizzes on our website: www.saimc.co.za.

Also see some great initiatives from our latest branch patron member (ifm electronic) on what they are doing to improve safety in the work environment.

Hygienic door handle reduces the risk of infection

During the coronavirus crisis, everyone is called upon to take action in order to slow the spread of Covid-19. ifm has put its expertise in tool design, tool construction and plastic injection moulding to use to produce hygienic door handles. Only three weeks passed from the initial idea and prototype to the start of production.

Door handles are known to be a breeding ground for germs. Opening doors without touching the handle with your hands can therefore help reduce the spread of infections. This door handle allows you to open and close doors with your forearm. The hygienic door handle consists of two plastic pieces which can be mounted on round door handles using four screws without needing to drill any holes.

