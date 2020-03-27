On 5 March the first coronavirus case was recorded in South Africa. The government reacted swiftly and called for a nationwide lockdown which commenced on 27 March 2020. Since then there have been extensions to the lockdown, certain relaxations and many amendments to the rules.
From the SAIMC, we are busy planning ways to allow our branch technical evenings to take place via the Web, but at this stage are struggling to find a suitable portal that can accommodate all our needs. In the meantime, please feel free to take part in the various webinars and quizzes on our website: www.saimc.co.za.
Also see some great initiatives from our latest branch patron member (ifm electronic) on what they are doing to improve safety in the work environment.
Hygienic door handle reduces the risk of infection
During the coronavirus crisis, everyone is called upon to take action in order to slow the spread of Covid-19. ifm has put its expertise in tool design, tool construction and plastic injection moulding to use to produce hygienic door handles. Only three weeks passed from the initial idea and prototype to the start of production.
Door handles are known to be a breeding ground for germs. Opening doors without touching the handle with your hands can therefore help reduce the spread of infections. This door handle allows you to open and close doors with your forearm. The hygienic door handle consists of two plastic pieces which can be mounted on round door handles using four screws without needing to drill any holes.
SAIMC: Vaal branch May 2020, SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Albert Louw, mobile control systems specialist from ifm electronic, gave a presentation on control systems for mobile machines, applicable to all mobile vehicles from transport ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch May 2020, SAIMC
The last technology evening was held in March, and as we headed into lockdown we reluctantly cancelled future technology events pending the reopening of the country. There is much discussion about whether ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch May 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC Technology evening: Introduction to Profibus
What an interesting time and age we are in. If anyone predicted what future would be knocking on our doors in 2020, they would be a millionaire.
With ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO May 2020, SAIMC
Amidst the turmoil of the latest coronavirus pandemic and the recent downgrade of South African government debt to junk, I’ve begun to wonder whatever happened to traditional values like responsibility ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch May 2020, SAIMC
IIoT/Industry4.0/4IR – they cover a large area and don’t always mean the same thing. So how do we define any of these terms? Basically, they are about improving manufacturing efficiency, largely through ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO April 2020, SAIMC
South Africa has experienced terrible crimes against humanity over the years and somehow survived them. The idea of this letter is not to discuss who murdered who first, or who took whose country – if ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch April 2020, SAIMC
At the recent technology evening, Lloyd Townsend, product support specialist from Wika, presented on IIoT with a focus on digitalisation within our industries.
He said that there are many buzz words ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch April 2020, SAIMC
The branch held its most recent technology evening at the Durban Country Club on 4 March. Neil Burger, a specialist in ifm’s industrial networking department, gave a presentation which started at process ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch April 2020, SAIMC
Who would have thought that tubing could be such an interesting topic? Alan Aldum of Swagelok entertained a good turnout at the Johannesburg Branch meeting in February. He fascinated them with insights ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC Cybersecurity for industrial control systems
At SAIMC Cape Town’s recent technology evening held at Aurecon conference centre, Adriaan van Wyk presented a short introduction to the ICS Practical Risk ...