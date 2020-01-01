MESA International announces development of Model for Smart Manufacturing

May 2020 News

MESA International has announced the development of a new model called ‘The Model for Smart Manufacturing’. The model will cover several intersecting dimensions including business intelligence, product lifecycle management, value chain management, manufacturing operations, the Industrial Internet of Things, asset management, workforce, and cybersecurity.

MESA has published various models throughout the years that cover the manufacturing execution and operations space, as well as enterprise-level strategic initiatives and business operations. MESA’s various models have been referenced in many publications, textbooks, and requests for proposals.

Due to current social distancing guidelines, working meetings will be held virtually throughout the year. The public is invited to contribute to the creation and vetting of the smart manufacturing model by joining MESA as a member.

