Endress+Hauser receives top rating for sustainability

May 2020 News

Endress+Hauser has been placed in the top ranking of companies in the EcoVadis sustainability audit for the fourth time in a row. The group again improved its overall result. With 72 points, Endress+Hauser is now among the leading two percent of all suppliers in the comparison group.



Matthias Altendorf.

Since 2013 Endress+Hauser has been evaluated annually by EcoVadis with regards to sustainability; since 2016, the group has regularly achieved Gold Recognition Level ratings. The company again scored well or very well in the areas examined, namely environmental protection, fair business practices, sustainable procurement, working conditions and human rights. This makes Endress+Hauser one of the best rated companies in the comparison group.

Valuable contribution to sustainable development

“The challenges of the future demand that we and our customers manage our businesses sustainably,” emphasised Matthias Altendorf, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group. “We help our customers to increase their resource efficiency, reduce CO 2 emissions, avoid waste and improve the circular economy through outstanding measurement technology and automation solutions.”

The company also makes its own contribution to keeping its ecological footprint as small as possible. For example, it increasingly supplies buildings and infrastructure with sustainably generated energy or reduces travel, for example through virtual meetings. The EcoVadis report also highlights progress at management level, especially in dealing with issues such as environmental protection, working conditions, human rights and fair business practices.

Analysis based on global comparisons

EcoVadis uses 21 environmental, social and ethical criteria to evaluate companies worldwide in terms of their sustainability. In addition to an industry comparison, companies also receive suggestions for improvement. They can also use an Internet platform to assess their own suppliers accordingly. According to EcoVadis, this network now encompasses 60 000 companies worldwide.

