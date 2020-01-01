Electromagnetic flowmeter upgrade

May 2020 Flow Measurement & Control

Instrotech has announced that the Kobold magnetic inductive flowmeters MIM and MIS have been upgraded and further developed as follows:

Kobold MIM, for measuring and monitoring of conductive liquids, is available for nominal sizes, 12-50 mm, and measuring ranges from 15 ml/min to 350 l/min. The new remote version, still manufactured in stainless steel, is designed to withstand temperatures from -40°C to 140°C, and is supplied with a 20 m cable.

The new Kobold MIS is an excellent choice for nominal sizes, above 75 mm, and with a vast variety of linings, electrode materials and flange connections (ISO, ANSI, JIS), the MIS is suitable for most applications.

Both the MIS and MIM are equipped with electronic C3T. Both IO-Link and two independently configurable analog outputs are included with the standard unit, as well as an extensive function package, including flow measuring, counting, dosing, alarm, hotkeys, optical buttons and a rotatable display.

MIM features include:

• Accuracy: 0,8% of reading, 0,5% of full scale.

• Pressure max: 16 bar; temperature max: 140°C.

• Bidirectional measuring.

MIS features include:

• Accuracy: 0,5% of reading, 0,3% of full scale.

• Pressure max: 16 bar; temperature max: 70°C.

• Connection flange DN 80 to DN 100.

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831 , ales@instrotech.co.za, www.instrotech.co.za

Credit(s)

Instrotech





