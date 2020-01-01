Miniature photoelectric sensor

The DQ12 is a miniature, cost-effective solution for applications in space-constrained environments. The sensor features LED status indicators for power on, signal received, and marginal signal. In addition, fixed field models are now resistant to ambient light interference, for example from energy-efficient lights.
Increased sensing range with new LED technology
The DQ12 is available in opposed mode, fixed-field, polarised retro reflective, and non-polarised retro reflective modes. They all deliver powerful sensing performance in tight spaces. Opposed-mode and retro reflective models feature increased sensing range for greater application distances, or higher reliability due to increased light output. The excess gain and other performance specifications are very similar to the Q12 Series, while the DQ12 sensor’s compact 8 mm housing can fit almost anywhere.
The housing is rated IP67 for use in a wide range of locations and applications. The sensor features an over-moulded housing with highly visible pad printing for enhanced durability. It mounts directly or inside manufacturing equipment, with robust, metal-lined mounting holes consistently located on all models.
The sensor is also available in light operate (LO) or dark operate (DO), bipolar or complementary outputs, with a full range of cable and connectors depending on the model.
Applications
The sensor is easy to install, mounting directly to equipment via robust metal-lined mounting holes. The DQ12 is rated to IP67 for use in a wide range of locations and applications, including:
• Error-proofing in automotive assembly equipment.
• Embedded in automated commercial kiosks and benchtop laboratory equipment.
• End effector sensing on robotic assembly equipment.
• Part-in-place verification for many industries such as smartphone manufacturing and semiconductor packaging.
New entry-level Jumo transmitter April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist ASSTech now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications.
The ...
Read more...Bright illumination for paint tunnel inspection May 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The WLB72 Inspection is a high-efficacy task light used for industrial work areas. It is simple to install, can be cascaded, and comes fully assembled. The bright, uniform output of the WLB72 reduces ...
Read more...Torque sensors for every application May 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Torque has to be measured in both production and assembly, and again in quality control. Burster, a precision measurement technology specialist, offers a range of sensors for the smallest torques of a ...
Read more...Covid-19 early detection strategy May 2020, Instrotech
, Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech would like to make it known that it has a specialised early detection system on offer, that allows for fast, non-contact screening and identification of school learners, tertiary students and ...
Read more...Suspended solids sensor April 2020, Morton Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
Morton Controls, in partnership with Quadbeam, has introduced the Stormwater and Wastewater sensor, the SWW, the newest suspended solids sensor/turbidity meter available. Quadbeam has created an incredibly ...
Read more...Modular image processing solution April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
ASSTech offers the latest VisionSystem2D from Wenglor. This is a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications. The system consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various ...
Read more...3D sensors for automation of robot grippers April 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Sensors & Transducers Gripper navigation
The 3D sensor detects the object position, even when objects are moving and transmits it to the robot control. The system can detect rectangular, round and irregular shapes and transmit ...
Read more...4-wire performance in a compact housing April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist, ASSTech, now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications.
The ...
Read more...Pick-to-light solutions kit April 2020, Turck Banner
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The Pick-to-Light Solutions kit is an integrated solution that consists of an enclosure, an DXM controller, a HMI, plus direct connections for PTL110 devices and power. The integrated device and power ...
Read more...Modular LED signal towers April 2020, RS Components SA
, Sensors & Transducers
RS Components has launched the RS PRO range of preassembled, prewired and modular LED signal towers, providing OEM automation engineers and maintenance buyers with a cost effective means of visually signalling ...