Miniature photoelectric sensor

May 2020 Sensors & Transducers

The DQ12 is a miniature, cost-effective solution for applications in space-constrained environments. The sensor features LED status indicators for power on, signal received, and marginal signal. In addition, fixed field models are now resistant to ambient light interference, for example from energy-efficient lights.

Increased sensing range with new LED technology

The DQ12 is available in opposed mode, fixed-field, polarised retro reflective, and non-polarised retro reflective modes. They all deliver powerful sensing performance in tight spaces. Opposed-mode and retro reflective models feature increased sensing range for greater application distances, or higher reliability due to increased light output. The excess gain and other performance specifications are very similar to the Q12 Series, while the DQ12 sensor’s compact 8 mm housing can fit almost anywhere.

The housing is rated IP67 for use in a wide range of locations and applications. The sensor features an over-moulded housing with highly visible pad printing for enhanced durability. It mounts directly or inside manufacturing equipment, with robust, metal-lined mounting holes consistently located on all models.

The sensor is also available in light operate (LO) or dark operate (DO), bipolar or complementary outputs, with a full range of cable and connectors depending on the model.

Applications

The sensor is easy to install, mounting directly to equipment via robust metal-lined mounting holes. The DQ12 is rated to IP67 for use in a wide range of locations and applications, including:

• Error-proofing in automotive assembly equipment.

• Embedded in automated commercial kiosks and benchtop laboratory equipment.

• End effector sensing on robotic assembly equipment.

• Part-in-place verification for many industries such as smartphone manufacturing and semiconductor packaging.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468 , brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





