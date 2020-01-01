Torque sensors for every application

Torque has to be measured in both production and assembly, and again in quality control. Burster, a precision measurement technology specialist, offers a range of sensors for the smallest torques of a few tenths of one Nm, such as required for quality assurance of rotary switches, all the way up to torques of 1000 Nm for testing engines.
The model 8661 is available, for example, in different sizes, beginning with sensitive measurements of 0 to 0,02 Nm to determine a breakaway or friction torque at speeds up to 25 000 rpm. The largest size can measure up to 1000 Nm, which makes it suitable for performance testing of large engines and gearboxes. Common to all measuring ranges is an ultra-low linearity deviation of less than 0,05% of full scale.
Burster also offers solutions for special tasks, including dual range sensor models with high precision in both measurement ranges. For example, this means that a low steady-state load torque can also be measured with the best possible accuracy on test specimens that have a high starting torque. The robust construction of the sensors and optional features such as tare function, or filter and average value settings, can open up further applications including in price-sensitive or difficult conditions.
Burster can carry out individual modifications to both the mechanics and the electronics to meet special OEM requirements. A mounting block simplifies alignment so it is easy to change the sensor frequently. The measured values – torque plus angle and speed measurement, depending on the model – are output as an analog signal (0-10 V DC). The DigiVision software allows up to 1000 measurements/sec to be read out, displayed graphically, and stored. Alternatively, drivers are available for integration into LabView, DASYLab or proprietary software. With Digiforce process control units, measurement programmes for various processes can be implemented flexibly. All torque sensors can be supplied with DAkkS/WKS calibration certificates.
Represented in South Africa by ASSTech, Burster is a German manufacturer of measuring instruments and testers as well as standard sensors for mechanical and electrical measured values. These products are used throughout the world by customers in mechanical and plant engineering, automation, the automotive industry and allied suppliers, electrical and electronic engineering and the chemical industry.
