Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Bright illumination for paint tunnel inspection

May 2020 Sensors & Transducers

The WLB72 Inspection is a high-efficacy task light used for industrial work areas. It is simple to install, can be cascaded, and comes fully assembled. The bright, uniform output of the WLB72 reduces shadows, improves visibility, and gives workers the light they need to work efficiently and without making mistakes. While diffuse-even light can hide objects, the focused beam of the WLB72 enables workers to see contrast. The bright, focused white light of the WLB72 Inspection improves worker productivity and has a low cost of ownership.

The WLB72 Inspection has powder-coat finish for increased durability. It is ideal for industrial applications because it is rated for shock and vibration. The WLB72 comes fully assembled for faster installation and lower shipping costs. Dimming improves surface detection and allows for ease on the eyes. The WLB72 Inspection product is designed specifically for use in paint and surface inspection tunnels in motor vehicle, construction machinery, and aerospace manufacturing.

All models of the WLB72 Series are cascadable, simplifying installation and wiring for additional ease-of-use. The WLB72 Inspection allows for fast installation with multiple integrated mounting options or accessory brackets. It is a durable light with a metal housing and shatter-resistant window, and is rated for use at 120 V AC to 277 V AC.

Applications

WLB72 Inspection lights are ideal in industries that require uniform illumination, such as automotive, material handling, and general manufacturing. These bright lights improve safety, productivity, and quality in a wide variety of applications, including:

• Assembly line inspection for surface inspection.

• Offline inspection stations.

• Inspection lighting.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New entry-level Jumo transmitter
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist ASSTech now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications. The ...

Read more...
Torque sensors for every application
May 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Torque has to be measured in both production and assembly, and again in quality control. Burster, a precision measurement technology specialist, offers a range of sensors for the smallest torques of a ...

Read more...
Miniature photoelectric sensor
May 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The DQ12 is a miniature, cost-effective solution for applications in space-constrained environments. The sensor features LED status indicators for power on, signal received, and marginal signal. In addition, ...

Read more...
Covid-19 early detection strategy
May 2020, Instrotech , Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech would like to make it known that it has a specialised early detection system on offer, that allows for fast, non-contact screening and identification of school learners, tertiary students and ...

Read more...
Suspended solids sensor
April 2020, Morton Controls , Sensors & Transducers
Morton Controls, in partnership with Quadbeam, has introduced the Stormwater and Wastewater sensor, the SWW, the newest suspended solids sensor/turbidity meter available. Quadbeam has created an incredibly ...

Read more...
Modular image processing solution
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
ASSTech offers the latest VisionSystem2D from Wenglor. This is a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications. The system consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various ...

Read more...
3D sensors for automation of robot grippers
April 2020, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
Gripper navigation The 3D sensor detects the object position, even when objects are moving and transmits it to the robot control. The system can detect rectangular, round and irregular shapes and transmit ...

Read more...
4-wire performance in a compact housing
April 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Randburg instrumentation specialist, ASSTech, now includes in its product range the new Jumo dTrans T06 Junior multifunction 4-wire transmitter that offers great performance for a wide range of applications. The ...

Read more...
Pick-to-light solutions kit
April 2020, Turck Banner , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The Pick-to-Light Solutions kit is an integrated solution that consists of an enclosure, an DXM controller, a HMI, plus direct connections for PTL110 devices and power. The integrated device and power ...

Read more...
Modular LED signal towers
April 2020, RS Components SA , Sensors & Transducers
RS Components has launched the RS PRO range of preassembled, prewired and modular LED signal towers, providing OEM automation engineers and maintenance buyers with a cost effective means of visually signalling ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved