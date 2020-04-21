EtherCAT Technology Group seminars postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
May 2020
News
The series of EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) seminars, scheduled to be held in South Africa from 22-29 October, has had to be postponed due to the uncertainty relating to travel and event hosting as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Martin Rostan.
The seminars, jointly hosted in South Africa by the ETG and Technews Publishing, are an extension of those conducted around the world by the ETG, which focus explicitly on the EtherCAT technology and its applications. Presented by Martin Rostan, executive director of the ETG, the South African events have in the past proved extremely popular among SA’s control engineering fraternity. “It’s disappointing that we have had to postpone the October dates,” explains Rostan, “but the organising committee was simply faced with too much uncertainty to proceed with the arrangements at this stage.”
“We need to wait for clarity from both the South African and the German authorities regarding public gatherings, international travel and quarantine requirements before we can finalise new dates,” adds Technews director, Jane van der Spuy. “We are definitely not cancelling, however we do have to postpone until we have certainty on when Martin will be able to travel freely from Germany again, as well as when next we can safely gather to attend functions of this nature.”
Further announcements regarding the sessions, scheduled for Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Durban and Johannesburg, will be made by the organising committee as soon as the situation stabilises.
Read more...Ventilator from windscreen wiper parts April 2020
, News
A research team at the University of Texas, Austin, is building a ventilator made of cheap, widely available materials to help fill the demand for critical devices that help patients breathe created by ...
Read more...SKF acquires software development start-up April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has completed the acquisition of Form Automation Solutions (FAS), a US-based software development start-up company. FAS has developed GoPlant, a mobile-based asset inspection and data collection solution ...
Read more...Automotive products for race winning performance April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...
Read more...SKF technology for tidal turbine April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...
Read more...EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products April 2020, ElectroMechanica
, News
ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis ...
Read more...Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021 April 2020
, News
Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair.
Africa ...