EtherCAT Technology Group seminars postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

May 2020 News

The series of EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) seminars, scheduled to be held in South Africa from 22-29 October, has had to be postponed due to the uncertainty relating to travel and event hosting as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.


Martin Rostan.

The seminars, jointly hosted in South Africa by the ETG and Technews Publishing, are an extension of those conducted around the world by the ETG, which focus explicitly on the EtherCAT technology and its applications. Presented by Martin Rostan, executive director of the ETG, the South African events have in the past proved extremely popular among SA’s control engineering fraternity. “It’s disappointing that we have had to postpone the October dates,” explains Rostan, “but the organising committee was simply faced with too much uncertainty to proceed with the arrangements at this stage.”

“We need to wait for clarity from both the South African and the German authorities regarding public gatherings, international travel and quarantine requirements before we can finalise new dates,” adds Technews director, Jane van der Spuy. “We are definitely not cancelling, however we do have to postpone until we have certainty on when Martin will be able to travel freely from Germany again, as well as when next we can safely gather to attend functions of this nature.”

Further announcements regarding the sessions, scheduled for Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Durban and Johannesburg, will be made by the organising committee as soon as the situation stabilises.

For more information contact Jane van der Spuy, Technews Publishing, +27 83 234 5413, jane@technews.co.za, www.instrumentation.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Fax: +27 11 787 8052
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


