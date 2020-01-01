Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


System Integration & Control Systems Design



Print this page printer friendly version

The efficient and easy to configure DALI-2 lighting solution

May 2020 System Integration & Control Systems Design

The TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution, which is easy and convenient to configure via Excel files, simplifies all work steps from engineering to maintenance. All typical lighting controls are integrated in the system, and the number of DALI (direct addressable lighting interface) lines is unlimited. Fast functional changes, address changes, system expansions or cross-DALI line groupings can be carried out without operating interruptions. In addition, daylight-dependent human centric lighting concepts can also be implemented.

With the addition of the TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution (TF8050), Beckhoff has extended its product range for the automation of commercial and public buildings with a DALI-2 lighting control system. The solution can be used to suit every lighting situation in large office buildings or production halls. It not only includes a comprehensive, complete range of functions, but rather also the consistent simplification of all work steps and control options. Moreover, the TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution is fully Web and HTML-capable, scalable and can be operated conveniently via panels and mobile end devices such as tablets, for example.

The broad range of applications includes motion and presence-dependent lighting control, daylight-dependent lighting control, and management of lighting scenarios and control of dynamic light sequences based on the natural course of daylight for human centric lighting (HCL) concepts. In addition, monitoring of energy and status data can be used for optional location-independent data analysis, while engineering is simplified considerably as there is no restriction on the number of DALI lines, cross-DALI line groupings can be carried out and all typical lighting controls are available. The TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution supports the implementation of HCL in particular through the integrated colour temperature setting function, freely adjustable colour temperature and dimming function curves, lighting control optionally via start/stop time or sunrise/sunset, as well as full compliance with the DALI DT8 standard.

The lighting solution is made even easier to use through modular and conveniently scalable hardware options. As a fully configured plug-and-play version, the solution includes either a 7-inch multitouch CP6606 or CP6706 panel PC, or a CX51x0 or CX9020 embedded PC. In addition, the I/O level with bus couplers and bus terminals can be easily adapted to individual application requirements.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Appointments
April 2020, Beckhoff Automation , News
Beckhoff has appointed Brendan van der Westhuizen as support technician.   

Read more...
Water management from Siemens optimises flood control
April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Erftverband is an organisation that includes municipalities, counties, industry and utilities, and as a public corporation it is responsible for cleaning private and industrial wastewater along the ...

Read more...
More efficient engineering with automatically generated dashboard
April 2020, Beckhoff Automation , IT in Manufacturing
Engineering 4.0: One-Click Dashboard eliminates an entire work step.

Read more...
High-end measurement technology drives innovation in machine availability
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
EtherCAT measurement modules now include the cost-effective ELM314x Economy line.

Read more...
Enabling an energy-efficient HVAC system for a hypermarket
March 2020, RJ Connect , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. HVAC systems are mostly used in hypermarkets to provide shoppers comfort and acceptable ...

Read more...
Smart engineering directly in the cloud
March 2020, Beckhoff Automation , IT in Manufacturing
PC-based control offers a central, open and comprehensive machine control platform ideal for delivering highly efficient, IoT-based automation strategies. It enables machines, plants and production lines ...

Read more...
PC-based control drives advances in laser navigation for automated guided vehicles
March 2020, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
End to end control solution equips smart logistics systems for tomorrow’s challenges.

Read more...
BMW to source industrial PCs and control panels from Beckhoff Automation
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , News
Beckhoff Automation will supply the BMW Group with technology for use in car manufacturing through 2030. According to the terms of the recently signed agreement, Beckhoff will supply the production facilities ...

Read more...
Husky Injection Molding Systems honours Beckhoff Automation with supplier award
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , News
A fruitful development partnership as well as a trusting and reliable relationship such as the one that has existed between Canadian machine manufacturer Husky Injection Molding Systems and control system ...

Read more...
At the forefront of packaging with XTS
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , Motion Control & Drives
Linear transport system provides the basis for compact and flexible packaging system with minimised conversion times.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved