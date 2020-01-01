Emerson’s software secures health and safety

May 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Emerson’s new DataManager software v8.2 helps refiners monitor corrosion of hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation units to prevent costly, unplanned shutdowns and maximise profits and productivity. DataManager Analysis Software for Rosemount Wireless Permasense corrosion and erosion monitoring systems offers continuous sensor monitoring that provides early detection of corrosion in HF acid alkylation units and mitigates the risk of loss of containment.

Alkylation units ensure facilities meet gasoline quality specifications and allow for the production of premium gasoline grades, adding significant economic value to the refinery operation. These units are extremely susceptible to aggressive corrosion. Corrosion can lead to an HF release, which may cause significant production loss and place the health and safety of the refinery staff and local community at risk.

Measuring corrosion damage in HF acid alkylation units using traditional methods is difficult. Iron fluoride can scale and build up on the inside of pipes, confusing normal ultrasonic thickness measurements. Additionally, traditional intrusive probes or frequent manual inspections present safety risks due to the hazardous environment of these units.

Emerson’s new version of DataManager solves these problems by helping refiners gain a better understanding of the correlation between corrosion rates and upsets or changes in process conditions.

Engineered with a unique new signal processing module, the solution delivers data directly to the engineer’s desk with wireless, non-intrusive sensors that communicate with an Emerson Wireless Gateway, reducing the frequency of manual inspections. These sensors are designed to withstand harsh, potentially high-temperature refinery conditions.

“Today’s refineries require monitoring technology that can safeguard their people and their business,” said Jake Davies, global corrosion product director at Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Reducing the risks from HF acid attacks and minimising the potential for leaks allows facilities to better forecast equipment lifespan while also securing the health and safety of their employees.”

For more information contact Devesh Roopnarain, Emerson Automation Solutions, +27 11 451 3700 , devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com, www.emerson.com





