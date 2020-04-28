In memoriam: Vivienne Caroline Dorrington - 19 June 1958 – 21 April 2020
28 April 2020
News
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our CEO, Vivienne Dorrington, after a long and brave battle with cancer.
Like her father, Ray Beaumont, who founded Technews Publishing in 1985, Vivienne was passionate about business-to-business technical publishing in South Africa and under her leadership the company continued to flourish and grow after she took over the reins from Ray.
Vivienne Dorrington.
Starting out as a young BComm graduate, Vivienne immediately found her feet in sales, proving to be a knowledgeable and formidable force here. She had an innate curiosity and business insight which she easily translated into workable marketing solutions for her customers and which later stood her in good stead as she led the company. Coupled with tenacity and intelligence, this insight and curiosity usually meant seldom ‘switching off’ and her passion for work was rivalled only by her love and pride in her children Laura and Michael.
One of her particular work passions was for the magazine Hi-Tech Security Solutions and even after taking over as CEO which obviously meant a change of direction, her passion for sales remained with her as she continued to lead her magazine and mentor the team to follow in her footsteps.
Determined, decisive, yet always compassionate, engaged and gracious, Vivienne was an inspirational leader whose presence, insight and enthusiasm will be sorely missed and it was a privilege to have worked with her and call her our friend. We also know she had tremendous impact on all who knew her and we will all go forward with irreplaceable memories of our tenacious champion.
We salute you Viv, our CEO, our mentor, our friend.
