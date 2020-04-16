Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SKF acquires software development start-up

16 April 2020 News

SKF has completed the acquisition of Form Automation Solutions (FAS), a US-based software development start-up company. FAS has developed GoPlant, a mobile-based asset inspection and data collection solution used in industrial applications. The technology will be integrated into SKF’s existing mobile solutions and rotating equipment performance offering.

John Schmidt, president, Industrial Sales, Americas, says: “By making the technology behind the GoPlant software a part of our offering, we will strengthen our customers’ task management and inspection ability, turning the manual data collection process into actionable information for the operator. This supports our aim of helping them improve the performance and output of their machinery.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ventilator from windscreen wiper parts
April 2020 , News
A research team at the University of Texas, Austin, is building a ventilator made of cheap, widely available materials to help fill the demand for critical devices that help patients breathe created by ...

Read more...
Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem wins 2020 Edison award
April 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, which enables manufacturers to realise the benefits of digital transformation, has been named a 2020 Edison Awards winner in the Innovative Services category. The ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: AI is manufacturing’s new companion
April 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
Artificial intelligence (AI) is not new. In fact, the ideas have been around since the 1950s when Enigma code breaker, Alan Turing, discussed the building of intelligent machines in a scientific paper ...

Read more...
Tektronix instruments for UCT electrical training laboratory
April 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analogue oscilloscopes were replaced with 132 new ...

Read more...
Automotive products for race winning performance
April 2020, SKF South Africa , News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...

Read more...
SKF technology for tidal turbine
April 2020, SKF South Africa , News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...

Read more...
EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products
April 2020, ElectroMechanica , News
ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis ...

Read more...
Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021
April 2020 , News
Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair. Africa ...

Read more...
Legrand and EDS-UPS partnership
April 2020, Legrand , News
Legrand has appointed Engineering Data Systems SA (EDS UPS) as official Legrand uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems partners. EDS UPS, with strong technical capabilities in servicing and supporting ...

Read more...
Strategic partnership supports small businesses
April 2020 , News
Small businesses in the local manufacturing industries were recently celebrated for outstanding achievement in Macsteel’s award winning Usizo Supplier Development Programme, run in conjunction with ORT ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved