SKF acquires software development start-up

John Schmidt, president, Industrial Sales, Americas, says: “By making the technology behind the GoPlant software a part of our offering, we will strengthen our customers’ task management and inspection ability, turning the manual data collection process into actionable information for the operator. This supports our aim of helping them improve the performance and output of their machinery.”

A research team at the University of Texas, Austin, is building a ventilator made of cheap, widely available materials to help fill the demand for critical devices that help patients breathe created byEmerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, which enables manufacturers to realise the benefits of digital transformation, has been named a 2020 Edison Awards winner in the Innovative Services category. TheArtificial intelligence (AI) is not new. In fact, the ideas have been around since the 1950s when Enigma code breaker, Alan Turing, discussed the building of intelligent machines in a scientific paperComtest recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analogue oscilloscopes were replaced with 132 newSKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In theSKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasisPositioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair. AfricaLegrand has appointed Engineering Data Systems SA (EDS UPS) as official Legrand uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems partners. EDS UPS, with strong technical capabilities in servicing and supportingSmall businesses in the local manufacturing industries were recently celebrated for outstanding achievement in Macsteel’s award winning Usizo Supplier Development Programme, run in conjunction with ORT