Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Legrand offers 24/7 healthcare support to the elderly and those in lockdown

1 April 2020 News

Legrand’s integrated healthcare solutions, which provide 24-hour support for the elderly and those in lockdown who need help, encompass a range of alarm and call systems, designed for safe and reliable use in private homes, retirement villages and nursing homes, as well as healthcare and assisted living facilities.

Through joint venture agreements with Neat, global leaders in telecare technology and Call4Care, Legrand offers advanced telecare solutions that are easily accessible. According to Legrand specialists, the installation of dependable telecare systems is increasingly important now, during the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The healthcare system is stretched and ICU beds are limited, which means people need to recuperate at home.

Legrand’s Novo telecare system provides comfort and 24-hour support to the elderly and those in self-isolation needing medical assistance. This telecare system also gives peace of mind to family and loved ones far away.

A conventional panic button system, without two-way communication, is often not sufficient in a crisis. The newly launched Novo carephone system’s dependable alarm button and powerful, clear sound, enables quicker assessment and easier handling of any emergency situation.

Advanced Novo digital carephones have been developed by Neat for easy integration into a private home or other elderly care establishments. This system, which is easy to install and operate, improves safety, makes life easier for the elderly and those in self-isolation, as well as for their families and caregivers.

Novo carephones are used in conjunction with Smile waterproof portable radio transmitters, which are small, well designed devices, that are easy to wear as a pendant or bracelet, enabling the wearer to trigger an alert from anywhere in their home.

In the event of a fall, or any emergency situation, a light touch on the red alarm button of the radio transmitter automatically contacts the Call4Care emergency call centre. A clear voice connection with a trained care operator is immediately established, allowing quick assessment and appropriate reaction.

The Novo digital telecare system is a completely new intelligently designed end-to-end digital concept, where the interior and exterior features optimise all functionalities for high-quality care.

These flexible devices have three possibilities for communication – IP, GSM and analogue. A built-in, high-power speaker and sensitive microphone provide exceptional acoustics for both parties during an alarm call. Battery backup maintains functionality for speech alarms and digital supervision for up to 450 hours. Legrand’s range of Neat customer-specific solutions extend from dependable carephone systems, to advanced accessory systems with radio transmitter add-ons and the latest software solutions.

For more information contact Legrand SA, +27 11 444 7971, legrand.south-africa@legrand.co.za, www.legrand.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 444 7971
Email: legrand.south-africa@legrand.co.za
www:
Articles: More information and articles about Legrand


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

In memoriam: Vivienne Caroline Dorrington - 19 June 1958 – 21 April 2020
April 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our CEO, Vivienne Dorrington, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Like her father, Ray Beaumont, who founded Technews Publishing in 1985, ...

Read more...
Ventilator from windscreen wiper parts
April 2020 , News
A research team at the University of Texas, Austin, is building a ventilator made of cheap, widely available materials to help fill the demand for critical devices that help patients breathe created by ...

Read more...
Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem wins 2020 Edison award
April 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, which enables manufacturers to realise the benefits of digital transformation, has been named a 2020 Edison Awards winner in the Innovative Services category. The ...

Read more...
SKF acquires software development start-up
April 2020, SKF South Africa , News
SKF has completed the acquisition of Form Automation Solutions (FAS), a US-based software development start-up company. FAS has developed GoPlant, a mobile-based asset inspection and data collection solution ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: AI is manufacturing’s new companion
April 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
Artificial intelligence (AI) is not new. In fact, the ideas have been around since the 1950s when Enigma code breaker, Alan Turing, discussed the building of intelligent machines in a scientific paper ...

Read more...
Tektronix instruments for UCT electrical training laboratory
April 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analogue oscilloscopes were replaced with 132 new ...

Read more...
Automotive products for race winning performance
April 2020, SKF South Africa , News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...

Read more...
SKF technology for tidal turbine
April 2020, SKF South Africa , News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...

Read more...
EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products
April 2020, ElectroMechanica , News
ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis ...

Read more...
Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021
April 2020 , News
Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair. Africa ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved