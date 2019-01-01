Editor's Choice
New Mindsphere app from Siemens

January 2020 IT in Manufacturing

With Predictive Services for Drive Systems, Siemens presents a standardised extension to local service agreements. Based on the new Mindsphere Predictive Service Assistance app, it makes maintenance more efficient for Sinamics drive systems and Simotics motors in the low voltage range.

Through the new service portfolio, including Mindsphere app, Siemens is focusing on the operative demands of machine users who are looking for full transparency for spare parts and servicing. Thanks to digital support via the Mindsphere app, the company can offer customers optimised service cycles, increased service efficiency, easy and streamlined documentation, plus full transparency for historical service activities.

Comprehensive service package

Predictive Services for Drive Systems comprises a comprehensive service package where first a digitalisation check is carried out and then the connection to Mindsphere is established. The Mindsphere Predictive Service Assistance app supports customers continuously by providing an overview of assets and service triggers, for example defined KPIs and operating hours based on predictive analytics. The app also offers transparency and detailed information for spare parts depending on the configuration of the drive system and for recommended and pending service work. In addition, it includes an assistant for planning, implementing and documenting maintenance activities and offers an easy ordering function via the Siemens ServiceMall and the Global Service Platform (GSP).

With Predictive Services for Drive Systems, customers benefit from increased productivity and reduced downtimes for their machines and plants. With support from the associated Mindsphere app, they can also enjoy full transparency for spare parts and maintenance activities to reduce risk through simple weak-point analysis. In addition, the app makes maintenance more efficient and streamlines the ordering process.

Using digital services, Siemens is supporting digital transformation all the way from consulting through to implementation. The company is therefore assisting customers on the path to digitalisation – from strategic consulting for industrial digitalisation through to solution consulting to improve productivity.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, +27 11 652 2795, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens Digital Industries


