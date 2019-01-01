From the President’s desk

This year, I challenge you to try something that you are truly passionate about. In 2019 I took the plunge and bought an entry level 3D printer. It changed my life completely. I am now only limited by my imagination as to what I can produce on it. It also sparked a higher level of creativity and fun within our home, as we can now produce customised artefacts.
People still ask me what I do with it, and how I justified buying it? Well, I saved money every month while looking at my options and waited for the best deal I could find. The first thing I printed was the default print, went through the learning curve, and figured out how it all works.
Then the next thing I printed was for my four-year-old niece, who saw the printer for the first time. Nobody told her how it works. She just heard it could print anything, and she immediately asked me if it could make her a pink puppy. From there, there were no limits on customised things I could print.
I hope this year you can find something for yourself, be it a committee where you serve to change the specifications in our industry, or mentoring youth and assisting them with ECSA registration. Or how about buying an Arduino and building stuff with your children? Be brilliant and find your passion. Take the plunge. Do things you know in your heart you should be doing, but never have the time for.
Opportunities within the SAIMC
There are always opportunities to get involved within the SAIMC. This year, you will see our structure change and the transition is aimed to ensure that the SAIMC is the ultimate guiding voice in industry, and also to provide opportunities to be part of a life changing technical community committed to excellence. I invite you to get involved.
The SAIMC has eight branches across South Africa. Please attend one of the AGMs and let your voice be heard as a member on who the leadership for your branch should be. Branch leadership is an entry point for individuals who want to be on council, and we welcome fresh ideas.
